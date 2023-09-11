Applied Digital Announces Upcoming Investor Events

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure that is designed for High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, today announced its participation in the 7th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference and the Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference. The company is also hosting a site tour at its North Dakota facilities.



7th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference

The 7th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference is being held on September 14th at The Yale Club in New York, NY. Applied Digital management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

North Dakota Site Tour

Applied Digital management will host investors at their 180MW Ellendale and 100MW Jamestown facilities in North Dakota on September 14th. Investors interested in attending the invitation-only event can inquire via email to APLD’s investor relations team for further details.

Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference

The Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference is being held virtually on September 19th. Applied Digital management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or Applied Digital’s investor relations team APLD@gateway-grp.com .

