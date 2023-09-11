Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday September 4, 2023 to Friday September 8, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 449,213 6,893,679,751 4 September 2023 560 12,732.5000 7,130,200 5 September 2023 530 12,478.5283 6,613,620 6 September 2023 530 12,442.4717 6,594,510 7 September 2023 530 12,154.6792 6,441,980 8 September 2023 550 12,158.7818 6,687,330 Total 4 -8 September 2023 2,700 33,467,640 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,863 12,395.4616 35,488,207 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 115,158 1,435,870,359 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 454,776 6,962,635,598 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,873,792 29,998,435,616 4 September 2023 2,235 12,903.9664 28,840,365 5 September 2023 2,115 12,684.7683 26,828,285 6 September 2023 2,115 12,657.2577 26,770,100 7 September 2023 2,115 12,385.6714 26,195,695 8 September 2023 2,194 12,353.0629 27,102,620 Total 4 – 8 September 2023 10,774 135,737,065 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,636 12,598.5865 108,801,393 Bought from the Foundation* 2,721 12,598.6506 34,280,928 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 458,230 5,805,313,003 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,895,923 30,277,255,002

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 195,554 A shares and 829,691 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.84% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11. September 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments