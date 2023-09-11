Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday September 4, 2023 to Friday September 8, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)449,213 6,893,679,751
4 September 202356012,732.50007,130,200
5 September 202353012,478.52836,613,620
6 September 202353012,442.47176,594,510
7 September 202353012,154.67926,441,980
8 September 202355012,158.78186,687,330
Total 4 -8 September 20232,700 33,467,640
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,86312,395.461635,488,207
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)115,158 1,435,870,359
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)454,776 6,962,635,598
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,873,792 29,998,435,616
4 September 20232,23512,903.966428,840,365
5 September 20232,11512,684.768326,828,285
6 September 20232,11512,657.257726,770,100
7 September 20232,11512,385.671426,195,695
8 September 20232,19412,353.062927,102,620
Total 4 – 8 September 202310,774 135,737,065
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,63612,598.5865108,801,393
Bought from the Foundation*2,72112,598.650634,280,928
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)458,230 5,805,313,003
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,895,923 30,277,255,002

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 195,554 A shares and 829,691 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.84% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11. September 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

