Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday September 4, 2023 to Friday September 8, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|449,213
|6,893,679,751
|4 September 2023
|560
|12,732.5000
|7,130,200
|5 September 2023
|530
|12,478.5283
|6,613,620
|6 September 2023
|530
|12,442.4717
|6,594,510
|7 September 2023
|530
|12,154.6792
|6,441,980
|8 September 2023
|550
|12,158.7818
|6,687,330
|Total 4 -8 September 2023
|2,700
|33,467,640
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,863
|12,395.4616
|35,488,207
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|115,158
|1,435,870,359
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|454,776
|6,962,635,598
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,873,792
|29,998,435,616
|4 September 2023
|2,235
|12,903.9664
|28,840,365
|5 September 2023
|2,115
|12,684.7683
|26,828,285
|6 September 2023
|2,115
|12,657.2577
|26,770,100
|7 September 2023
|2,115
|12,385.6714
|26,195,695
|8 September 2023
|2,194
|12,353.0629
|27,102,620
|Total 4 – 8 September 2023
|10,774
|135,737,065
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|8,636
|12,598.5865
|108,801,393
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,721
|12,598.6506
|34,280,928
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|458,230
|5,805,313,003
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,895,923
|30,277,255,002
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 195,554 A shares and 829,691 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.84% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 11. September 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 36 2023
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 36