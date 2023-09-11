Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S

Company announcement No 11-2023
11 September 2023
Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).
The transactions pertain to:
|Name
|Holdings before transaction, no. of shares
|Transaction, no. of shares
|Holdings after transaction, no. of shares
|Kåre Stausø Wigh (disposal)
|124,000
|-54,000
|70,000
|Kåre Stausø Wigh (exercise of stock options)
|70,000
|+30,000
|100,000
For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.
