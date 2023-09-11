Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S

Company announcement No 11-2023

11 September 2023

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transactions pertain to:   

NameHoldings before transaction, no. of sharesTransaction, no. of sharesHoldings after transaction, no. of shares
Kåre Stausø Wigh (disposal)124,000-54,00070,000
Kåre Stausø Wigh (exercise of stock options)70,000+30,000100,000

  

For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

