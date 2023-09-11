BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 4 September to 8 September 2023

Paris, 11 September 2023
BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from September 4, 2023 to September 8, 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|30,000
|59.8971
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|140,000
|59.8813
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|30,000
|59.8953
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|372,000
|59.8396
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|29,839
|59.4398
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|140,000
|59.4316
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|30,000
|59.4361
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|347,161
|59.4319
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|30,000
|58.5373
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|140,000
|58.5342
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|30,000
|58.5374
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|339,000
|58.5059
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|07/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|30,000
|58.5852
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|07/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|140,000
|58.5778
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|07/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|30,000
|58.5820
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|07/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|525,000
|58.5752
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|08/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|30,000
|58.2323
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|08/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|140,000
|58.1903
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|08/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|20,000
|58.2178
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|08/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|336,000
|58.2067
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|2,909,000
|58.9106
As of 08.09.2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 13,578,000 shares, equal to 1.1% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 802,261,271 euros.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
Attachment