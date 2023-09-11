BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 4 September to 8 September 2023

| Source: BNP Paribas SA BNP Paribas SA

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, 11 September 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from September 4, 2023 to September 8, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/09/2023FR000013110430,00059.8971AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/09/2023FR0000131104140,00059.8813CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/09/2023FR000013110430,00059.8953TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8304/09/2023FR0000131104372,00059.8396XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/09/2023FR000013110429,83959.4398AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/09/2023FR0000131104140,00059.4316CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/09/2023FR000013110430,00059.4361TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8305/09/2023FR0000131104347,16159.4319XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/09/2023FR000013110430,00058.5373AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/09/2023FR0000131104140,00058.5342CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/09/2023FR000013110430,00058.5374TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8306/09/2023FR0000131104339,00058.5059XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8307/09/2023FR000013110430,00058.5852AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8307/09/2023FR0000131104140,00058.5778CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8307/09/2023FR000013110430,00058.5820TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8307/09/2023FR0000131104525,00058.5752XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8308/09/2023FR000013110430,00058.2323AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8308/09/2023FR0000131104140,00058.1903CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8308/09/2023FR000013110420,00058.2178TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8308/09/2023FR0000131104336,00058.2067XPAR
       
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL2,909,00058.9106 


As of 08.09.2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 13,578,000 shares, equal to 1.1% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 802,261,271 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

