BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 4 September to 8 September 2023

Paris, 11 September 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from September 4, 2023 to September 8, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/09/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 59.8971 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/09/2023 FR0000131104 140,000 59.8813 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/09/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 59.8953 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/09/2023 FR0000131104 372,000 59.8396 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/09/2023 FR0000131104 29,839 59.4398 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/09/2023 FR0000131104 140,000 59.4316 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/09/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 59.4361 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/09/2023 FR0000131104 347,161 59.4319 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/09/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 58.5373 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/09/2023 FR0000131104 140,000 58.5342 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/09/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 58.5374 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/09/2023 FR0000131104 339,000 58.5059 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 07/09/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 58.5852 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 07/09/2023 FR0000131104 140,000 58.5778 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 07/09/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 58.5820 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 07/09/2023 FR0000131104 525,000 58.5752 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 08/09/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 58.2323 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 08/09/2023 FR0000131104 140,000 58.1903 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 08/09/2023 FR0000131104 20,000 58.2178 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 08/09/2023 FR0000131104 336,000 58.2067 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 2,909,000 58.9106





As of 08.09.2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 13,578,000 shares, equal to 1.1% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 802,261,271 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment