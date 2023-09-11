New York, USA, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasopharyngeal Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline Comprising 28+ Companies Working in the Domain
The prevalence of Nasopharyngeal Cancer is increasing globally due to environmental, pathogen-mediated, and genetic factors as well as lifestyle factors, which is projected to expand the scope of the Nasopharyngeal Cancer market. Furthermore, the rising demand for effective treatment options and the increasing investments by the government and private sector to improve healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive market growth.
DelveInsight’s 'Nasopharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline nasopharyngeal cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the nasopharyngeal cancer pipeline domain.
Key Takeaways from the Nasopharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Report
- DelveInsight’s nasopharyngeal cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 28+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for nasopharyngeal cancer treatment.
- Key nasopharyngeal cancer companies such as Innovent Biologics, BeiGene, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Atara biotherapeutics, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Akeso, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Viracta Therapeutics, Innolake Biopharm, Inhibrx, Poseida Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, Takeda, BioSyngen, and others are evaluating new nasopharyngeal cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape.
- Promising nasopharyngeal cancer pipeline therapies such as Sintilimab, QL 1706, Tislelizumab, Tabelecleucel, PDR001, SHR 1701, AK105, TQB2618, KL-A167, MRG003, Nanatinostat, ILB-2109, INBRX-105, P-MUC1C-ALLO1, APG-5918, TAK-500, BRG01, and others are under different phases of nasopharyngeal cancer clinical trials.
- In August 2023, Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Molecular Theranostic Center of Singapore (MTCS), announced the approval of a Clinical Trial Authorization (CTA) application by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore. The CTA enables a Phase IB/II, open-label study of the safety and efficacy of a 3-dose regimen of 177Lu-DOTA-EB-TATE (EBTATE) in patients with nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC) to be conducted at the National University Cancer Institute Singapore (NCIS) and the National University of Singapore (NUS).
- In July 2023, Biosyngen announced that BRG01 therapy had received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of relapsed/metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
- In June 2023, Biosyngen Pte. Ltd. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) had granted the status of Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for immune cell therapy BRG01 for the treatment of nasopharyngeal cancer.
- In June 2023, Coherus BioSciences announced the final overall survival (OS) results of the JUPITER-02 study presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. JUPITER-02 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating toripalimab in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC).
- In February 2023, Biosyngen Pte Ltd was granted approval by the US FDA for the company's IND application for BRG01 cell therapy, path the way for Phase I/II clinical trial. BRG01 is an autologous T-cell therapy for relapsed/metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC) treatment.
- In January 2023, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. announced that the FDA issued a complete response letter to a biologic license application (BLA) for toripalimab (Tuoyi) in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with recurrent or advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Due to the impact of COVID-19 travel restrictions in China, the FDA was unable to conduct an on-site inspection of the manufacturing facility for toripalimab, which is a requirement for the application’s review. The application remains under review as the agent’s manufacturers continue to discuss pre-approval inspection plans with the FDA.
- In December 2022, Guangzhou Biosyngen Co., Ltd. announced the approval granted by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the company's IND application for BRG01 therapy for the treatment of relapsed/metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC).
The nasopharyngeal cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage nasopharyngeal cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the nasopharyngeal cancer clinical trial landscape.
Nasopharyngeal Cancer Overview
Nasopharyngeal cancer is a type of cancer that originates in the nasopharynx, which is the upper part of the throat behind the nose. It is relatively rare but tends to occur more frequently in certain populations, particularly in Southeast Asia. The exact cause of nasopharyngeal cancer is not fully understood, but several factors have been identified as potential contributors. The symptoms of nasopharyngeal cancer can vary, but they often include a persistent stuffy nose, nosebleeds, a sore throat, difficulty breathing or speaking, frequent ear infections, hearing loss, and neck swelling.
Diagnosing nasopharyngeal cancer usually involves a combination of methods. A thorough physical examination, including an examination of the throat and neck, is often conducted. Imaging tests such as MRI and CT scans can help visualize the tumor and determine its size and location. Biopsy, where a small sample of tissue is taken for examination under a microscope, is usually necessary to confirm the presence of cancer cells. Nasopharyngeal cancer treatment options depend on the stage and extent of the disease. They may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or a combination of these approaches.
A snapshot of the Nasopharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Sintilimab
|Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.
|Phase III
|Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants
|Intravenous
|QL 1706
|Qilu Pharmaceutical
|Phase II/III
|Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 inhibitors; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants
|Intravenous
|PDR001
|Novartis Pharmaceuticals
|Phase II
|Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants
|Intravenous
|SHR-1701
|Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.
|Phase I/II
|Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants; Transforming growth factor beta inhibitors
|Intravenous
Nasopharyngeal Cancer Therapeutics Assessment
The nasopharyngeal cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of the nasopharyngeal cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.
Scope of the Nasopharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global
- Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
- Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
- Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Intramuscular
- Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Bispecific Antibody, Peptides, Small molecule, Gene therapy
- Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements
- Key Nasopharyngeal Cancer Companies: Innovent Biologics, BeiGene, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Atara biotherapeutics, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Akeso, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Viracta Therapeutics, Innolake Biopharm, Inhibrx, Poseida Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma, Takeda, BioSyngen, and others
- Key Nasopharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Sintilimab, QL 1706, Tislelizumab, Tabelecleucel, PDR001, SHR 1701, AK105, TQB2618, KL-A167, MRG003, Nanatinostat, ILB-2109, INBRX-105, P-MUC1C-ALLO1, APG-5918, TAK-500, BRG01, and others
