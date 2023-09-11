New Webinar: Investor and Consumer Demand Drive Need for ESG Framework for Building

Green Builder Media presents its next educational webinar on the ESG imperative for the building industry—addresses the myth that ESG causes negative financial impacts for companies.

| Source: Green Builder Media Green Builder Media

Lake City Colorado, UNITED STATES

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) has become a business imperative to minimize risk, enhance long-term performance, and improve resiliency against market volatility and idiosyncratic events. In this webinar—which runs Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 2:00 pm Eastern—Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman will explore successful ESG strategies, highlight standout companies, and share information about evolving investor requirements.

Click here to join. 

Gutterman will also provide COGNITION Smart Data market insights about consumer trends that have pulled ESG into the mainstream. In fact, a recent COGNITION survey shows that there is little doubt in the mind of respondents that ESG yields financial benefit: 

  • 70 percent believe that companies with a strong ESG focus are more likely to achieve long-term financial success than those without.
  • 85 percent are more likely to do business with a company that has a strong ESG focus compared to one that does not.
  • 50 percent believe that a company’s ESG practices has a significant impact on the quality of its products and services.

Gutterman will also discuss why ESG has become a charged topic in the United States and address critics’ concerns about the potential for ESG to negatively impact financial performance.

Webinar: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 2:00 pm Eastern

Fill out the form on this page to reserve your spot!

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                ESG for Building: Guiding Principles for the Building Industry
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                ESG
                            
                            
                                environmental
                            
                            
                                governance
                            
                            
                                social
                            
                            
                                investment
                            
                            
                                building
                            
                            
                                home
                            
                            
                                financial
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data