HUB ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hub Cyber Security Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hub Cyber Security Ltd. (f/k/a Hub Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.) (“HUB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUBC; HUBCZ; HUBCW) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired (a) Legacy HUB stockholders who acquired the Company’s common stock through Legacy HUB’s merger (the “Merger”) with Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (“Mount Rainier”); (b) Mount Rainier investors who acquired the Company’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (as defined below) issued in connection with the Merger; and/or (c) persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Mount Rainier or U.S.-listed HUB securities between March 23, 2022 and June 13, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 16, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PIPE financing in connection with the Merger was not committed; (ii) HUB would not be led by Legacy HUB’s then-current management team, including Defendant Moshe; (iii) the Company had downplayed the full scope and severity of deficiencies in its compliance controls and procedures, including its disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) the Company overstated its remediation of, and/or ability to remediate, the foregoing deficiencies; (v) accordingly, the Company had hundreds of thousands of dollars of unexplained expenses incurred, and/or funds misappropriated or otherwise fraudulently obtained, by a senior officer of the Company; (vi) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports with the SEC, as required by the NASDAQ’s listing rules; (vii) as a result, the Company was also at an increased risk of being delisted from the NASDAQ; (viii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact the Company’s business, financial results, and reputation; and (ix) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

