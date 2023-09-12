Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 36

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 54
 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 36 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		1.990.100 217.808.216
04 September 202312.000106,221.274.640
05 September 202311.000106,291.169.190
06 September 202313.000104,751.361.750
07 September 202312.000103,971.247.640
08 September 202312.000102,881.234.560
Total week 36 60.000   6.287.780
Total accumulated 2.050.100   224.095.996

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,221,862 treasury shares, equal to 1.84 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

