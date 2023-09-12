DTC Announces Collaboration with Nordic-Wing

Ashburn, VA, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), a CODAN company is pleased to announce an exciting collaboration with Nordic-Wing. Nordic-Wing and DOMO Tactical (DTC) have joined forces to integrate its cutting-edge Software Defined Radio (SDR) with the Nordic Wing UAV system platform that is helping to empower our Ukrainian allies and enhance their operational effectiveness.

As part of this collaboration, DTC's exceptional radios have been seamlessly integrated into Nordic-Wings AsteroISR system, providing high-end encryption and anti-jamming capabilities that have already proven invaluable in numerous hot zones and, notably on the Ukrainian battlefront. The combination of DTC’s advanced radio technology within the battle-proven AsteroISR system enables us to offer a comprehensive solution that surpasses expectations.

“The collaboration with DTC has allowed us to equip the AsteroISR system with cutting-edge features, ensuring uninterrupted communication and maintaining the integrity of critical data transmission even in difficult environments. This transformative enhancement provides our Ukrainian allies with a decisive advantage in the face of sophisticated electronic warfare threats.

Furthermore, the incorporation of DTC's radios in the Astero ISR system not only bolsters anti-jamming capabilities but also enhances overall situational awareness. The high-performance encryption and secure data transmission capabilities of DTC's radios facilitate the delivery of crystal-clear imagery and vital intelligence, allowing our allies to make informed decisions in real-time, even in the most challenging operational environments.”

--Jonas Münster – CSO Nordic Wing ApS

DTC and Nordic-Wing share a common goal—to provide our own and allied armed forces with the most advanced, reliable, and secure solutions available. Together, we are at the forefront of innovation, constantly pushing boundaries to ensure our allies have the tools they need to succeed in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

DTC expresses its sincere gratitude to Nordic-Wing for their collaboration, expertise, and commitment to excellence. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and continuing to deliver cutting-edge solutions that redefine the capabilities of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

About Domo Tactical Communications (DTC)

DTC is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Intelligence Agencies, Border Control and First Responders. DTC has a global reach, with regional offices based in Australia, Denmark, Singapore, United Kingdom and United States.

About CODAN Communications

CODAN Communications is a global technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.

CODAN Communications is a member of the Codan group of companies.



