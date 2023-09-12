OTT TV Episode and Movie Revenues in Latin America Set to Increase to $17 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The OTT TV episode and movie revenues in 19 Latin American countries are projected to experience significant growth, increasing by $7 billion between 2023 and 2029, reaching a total of $17 billion. This growth will be driven by the rise in subscription video on demand (SVOD) and advertising video on demand (AVOD) revenues. Specifically, SVOD will contribute $2.8 billion, while AVOD will contribute $3.5 billion to the additional revenues. SVOD will continue to be the primary revenue source for OTT content in the region, reaching $10.1 billion by 2029.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, emphasizes the anticipated emergence of hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers from major platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and HBO Max. These platforms are expected to launch separate offerings tailored to Spanish-speaking Latin American countries and Brazil. By 2029, these four major platforms are predicted to account for over half of the region's OTT revenues. It is estimated that they will generate a collective $1.5 billion in AVOD revenues by 2029.

Notably, a significant local player in the region, Globoplay, is expected to achieve revenues of $1.6 billion by 2029, with $0.6 billion coming from SVOD and $1.0 billion from AVOD.

Report Contents

The report, published in August 2023, encompasses 128 pages of insights and forecasts for 19 countries in Latin America.

It is divided into two main parts:

Insights: A detailed analysis of each country, presented in a 68-page PDF document.

A detailed analysis of each country, presented in a 68-page PDF document. Forecasts: An Excel workbook that covers each year from 2015 to 2029 for the 19 countries. This workbook includes data on household penetration, SVOD subscribers, and revenues for movies and TV episodes in the categories of OTT, SVOD, AVOD, and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV). Additionally, the workbook contains summary tables categorized by country and platform.

Companies Mentioned

The report features a range of companies that play a significant role in the Latin American OTT landscape, including:

The report provides valuable insights into the growing OTT market in Latin America, including revenue trends, platform dominance, and the role of major industry players.



