Telos Corporation Awarded Contract Extension with Central Intelligence Agency

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations, today announced a $6.7 million, two-year contract extension with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).



This contract builds on Telos' six-year relationship with the CIA and adds three option periods (27 months) to the existing contract. The CIA will continue using Xacta® professional services to support their Commercial Cloud Enterprise (C2E) Assessment and Authorization (A&A) efforts. Xacta professional services include supporting the automation of all A&A initiatives within the C2E office, including body of evidence (BoE) generation, vulnerability assessments, business intelligence, and data driven-workflow.

"We are pleased to continue supporting the CIA in its endeavors to maintain the highest level of security and trust for the intelligence community cloud environments," said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. "At Telos, we provide streamlined solutions that support organizations like the CIA in their efforts to automate workflows and aid operations."

With this contract extension, Telos' services are being leveraged to support and automate various aspects of the A&A process within C2E via intelligent workflow – a feature that delivers the workflow and structure needed to automate tasks requiring human intervention. The contract also includes integrations of existing cybersecurity toolkits and delivers continuous ad-hoc reporting and business intelligence support.

Xacta professional services will continue to support the intelligence community’s mission to expand cloud capabilities by aiding various aspects of the A&A process.

For more information about Xacta, including various use cases, visit www.telos.com/xacta.

About Xacta

The Xacta suite of enterprise cyber risk management and compliance automation solutions helps organizations meet the complex challenges of managing IT risk with continuous compliance monitoring, security assessment and ongoing authorization. With the customizable nature of Xacta software, Telos offers customers the option to engage professional services to assist with additional advanced services they may require to implement Xacta successfully.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

