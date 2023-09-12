AgEagle Chairman and CEO Interviewed Live on FOX Business Network's "The Big Money Show"

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, was interviewed live on FOX Business Network’s “The Big Money Show” yesterday afternoon to discuss the robust applications and benefits of the Company’s new eBee™ VISION unmanned aerial system (“UAS”).



Created specifically for applications in defense, fire and rescue, law enforcement and border patrol, among other sectors, the eBee VISION is a high performance, high endurance UAS designed to detect, track and geo-locate persons or points of interest during both day or night missions. Weighing just 3.5 pounds, deployable by one person in less than three minutes and providing real-time, high resolution video intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance during its up to 90-minute flight time, the eBee VISION is a powerful alternative to larger, military grade drones on the market.

Commenting on his second appearance on FOX Business in less than a week, Mooney stated, “We are thrilled that AgEagle and our latest drone innovations are beginning to capture the attention of the national media. It is a pleasure to be able to share the details of our team’s innovation with the world and increase awareness of the eBee VISION.”

Broadcast on the FOX Business channel every Monday through Friday at 1:00 PM Eastern Time, “The Big Money Show” co-anchors Brian Brenberg, Jackie DeAngelis and Taylor Riggs host the informative and fast-paced hour filled with business topics that impact everyone and blend their knowledge on economics, markets and policy.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.