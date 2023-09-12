NFT Gaming Company Announces that ‘Brawl Bots’ has Been Approved by Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Roseland, NJ, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. ("NFTG" or the "Company"), a company developing a digital gaming platform and community that will offer users the ability to create unique avatars playable in all of the games on the platform in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” today announced that its second completed game, Brawl Bots has been approved for publishing by both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The game, which is expected to be released shortly, immerses users in high-octane battles in real time against other players in solo play or teams! Sharpen your skills, use strategies, and outmaneuver your competitors to victory and earn your place on the leaderboards as the galaxy's most powerful Brawl Bot. Each player gets to control their own exclusive Bot character, ensuring a personalized gaming experience.



“We are extremely pleased to have another game title added to our portfolio as we continue building more exciting games and the Gaxos platform,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of NFT Gaming Company. “This approval and pending launch are proof of our strategic business model which focuses on releasing a diverse portfolio of titles that allow users to customize and enhance their gaming experience. We look forward to announcing this formal launch of the game shortly as we intend to continue to rollout new games during the second half of 2023 and beyond.”

Gaxos is an innovative multi-genre gaming platform that utilizes NFT technology and AI to provide an immersive universe teeming with a broad array of casual games. Each game on the platform is a unique star within the Gaxos constellation, providing a unique gaming experience where achievements and experience points are tied to your avatar, which can be progressively leveled up as you engage in all the experiences the platform has to offer.

About The NFT Gaming Company, Inc.

The NFT Gaming Company is developing a digital gaming platform that will offer proprietary games as well as games developed and published by third parties. Our vision is to develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional digital games and to combine them with novel methods, such as the ability to create and mint unique in-game features, such as skins, characters, and experiences in the form of non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs,” that will allow users to have unique experiences and more control over in-game assets.



Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations

E:ir@nftgco.com

T: 1-888-319-2499