Caramel Churro Crunch Ice Cream and Shake Arrive on Marble Slab Creamery Menu

Fall Flavors Get a Sweet Spin at Original Frozen Slab Concept

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Slab Creamery, the imaginative small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up the ultimate flavor combinations, announces its brand-new flavor offering – Caramel Churro Crunch. Available as an Ice Cream or a Shake, the autumn-inspired flavor is sure to take guests’ tastebuds straight to sweater weather.

Caramel Churro Crunch Ice Cream is made using Marble Slab Creamery’s original frozen slab technique. It starts with creamy Sweet Cream Ice Cream and is then swirled with caramel sauce and mini crunchy churros. The Marble Slab Creamery Caramel Churro Crunch Shake is a blend of Sweet Cream Ice Cream, mini crunchy churros, and a swirl of caramel sauce, all topped with whipped cream and crushed mini churros. The tasty but limited-time treat is available starting today and runs through Oct. 31.

For 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, creating the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with always free Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes. The leading chain boasts over 375 locations and continues to expand across the globe, most notably with its cookie sister brand, Great American Cookies, providing guests with the ultimate destination for sweet treats.

“Churro continues to be a trending flavor profile we couldn’t help but lean into for fall,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing at FAT Brands’ Quick Service Division. “We’re proud of this decadent flavor combination we’ve created and know our fans will love to cozy up with a cup, cone or shake.”

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite Ice Cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our always-free mix-in philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com.

