Gordon Brothers Acquires Durkin Group Enhancing Services to Include Field Examinations

Boston, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, acquired Durkin Group, a professional services firm that provides field examinations and diligence services to lenders, investors and operators in North America.

The investment enhances Gordon Brothers’ suite of service offerings to assist companies throughout their lifecycle, complements the firm’s valuation, disposition and capital services, and expands its expertise to better serve clients.

Founded in 2001 by Kevin Durkin, Durkin Group has built a national reputation as a leader in credit risk support and diligence services for the secured finance industry. The company has 60 field examiners nationwide with deep experience in auditing, public accounting, consulting, banking and asset-based financial services, and publishes over 1,000 reports a year for a diverse client base. Durkin will continue to lead Durkin Group in delivering exceptional services to clients.

“Durkin Group, like Gordon Brothers, is an industry leader, and shares our core values of excellence, client-first focus, and a collaborative, team-oriented work environment,” said Norma Kuntz, Chief Executive Officer of Gordon Brothers. “Durkin Group has the scale, depth of talent and expertise to effectively serve our extensive roster of clients.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Kevin and his outstanding team at Durkin Group to offer our clients industry-leading field examinations, diligence and valuations services," said Chris Carmosino, Head of Global Valuations at Gordon Brothers. “This acquisition was driven by our desire to provide the highest level of service to our valued clients in every one of our offerings.”

“Joining forces with Gordon Brothers, with whom we’ve worked together successfully over many years, is an ideal next step for Durkin Group’s growth and leadership,” said Kevin Durkin, Founder and Managing Director of Durkin Group. “We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional client service in partnership with Norma, Chris and the entire Gordon Brothers’ team and growing both of our businesses together.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Durkin Group

Durkin Group is a professional services firm providing financial due diligence, field examination, accounting, and auditing to lenders, investors and middle market companies. The company’s mission is to provide superior, cost effective, value added services to our clients through a highly skilled team focused on innovative delivery of our services.