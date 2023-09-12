Rev names Fernando Trueba as Chief Marketing Officer Amid Transcription Accuracy and Language Milestones

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev , the world’s most accurate speech-to-text provider, today named Fernando Trueba as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Fernando will bolster the Rev brand and help to accelerate Rev’s growth for both their existing transcription offerings along with their new enterprise AI platform.

With over 20 years of marketing experience, Trueba has spent his career lending his growth marketing and consumer branding expertise for companies such as eBay, Microsoft, Redbull, Johnson & Johnson. As CMO of Favor Delivery, Trueba led the company's marketing efforts through the surge in demand of the COVID-19 pandemic to safely provide meal delivery.

“Rev’s unique offering harnessing the power of humans and AI for transcription has led them to be an integral partner in building efficient media pipelines for organizations across markets,” said Trueba. “I couldn’t be happier joining a team that is so passionate about their mission of understanding the human voice.”

Trueba joins at an exciting time for the company as Rev’s continued development on AI-powered speech-to-text transcription has yielded an additional 10% improvement to word error rate. Already the world’s most automatic speech recognition (ASR) across languages, dialects and genders, this update provides over 92% accurate recognition without human intervention. Additional diarization improvements also provide more accurate identification of speaker switches, even in noisy environments.

“For over 10 years Rev has been invested in supporting storytelling across the world,” said Jason Chicola, founder and CEO of Rev. “Today marks a leap forward in how we want to share the story of Rev and our values. Fernando brings the expert knowledge that Rev needs to achieve our coming goals.”

Trueba will lead Rev’s strategic efforts to bring awareness to accessible AI so that all voices can be heard. As part of these efforts, Rev recently partnered with leading all-in-one video solution provider Vimeo to power auto-captions and automatically create accessible videos. Rev has also developed their first Brazilian Portuguese ASR model for body-camera manufacturer Axon.

About Rev

Through a combination of industry-leading AI, a marketplace of human transcriptionists, and millions of hours of real-world data, Rev is the most accurate transcription service on the market. Leading in price, speed and quality, Rev delivers compliant captions, transcriptions and subtitles in 30+ languages. The chosen speech-to-text partner for Spotify, Yale, PBS and Sundance Film Festival, Rev is progressing accessibility across industries and revolutionizing what it means to understand the human voice. Do more with every word at Rev.com .