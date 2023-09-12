U.S. Oral Surgery Management Making Strides on West Coast

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) is announcing three partnerships with oral and maxillofacial surgery practices in California and Washington state. They include Whittier Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of Whittier, California; North Cascade Implant Oral Surgery Center of Mount Vernon, Washington; and Oral & Facial Surgery Centers of Washington, which has locations in Puyallup and Tacoma.



Founded in November 2017, USOSM is a specialty management services organization (MSO) that exclusively serves premier, board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons. The first company of its kind, USOSM continues to lead the oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) MSO space, with more than 180 OMS practice locations across 26 states.

“We’re excited to announce partnerships with Whittier Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, North Cascade Implant Oral Surgery Center and Oral & Facial Surgery Centers of Washington. These OMS practices are dedicated to the highest levels of patient care and clinical excellence and to advancing the OMS specialty, as a whole,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “These are qualities we value and look for in all of our partner practices, and we’re honored to partner together with such like-minded professionals.”

About the new partners:

Located in Whittier, California, Whittier Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is led by Bach Le, DDS, MD, FICD, FACD. Dr. Le and his team provide top quality, personalized treatment, with extreme attention-to-detail that yields exceptional results. A board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Le practices a full-scope of OMS procedures and is an international authority on bone regeneration and dental implants, having lectured widely on these subjects on six different continents.

Dr. Le’s primary focus has been in the area of hard and soft tissue regeneration for improving esthetic outcomes. He has published extensively in scientific texts and professional peer-reviewed journals, is one of the editors of the latest textbook on OMS, and is a frequent key-note speaker for numerous professional organizations.

Located in Mount Vernon, Washington, North Cascade Implant Oral Surgery Center is led by Peter E. Kim, DDS, a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who specializes in dentoalveolar procedures. Dr. Kim’s main objectives are patient safety and patient satisfaction. Dr. Kim and his team are highly regarded in their region and throughout the OMS specialty for their integrity and exceptional patient-centered approach. Dr. Kim has been treating patients for more than 20 years, first while serving in the U.S. Army and later, through private practice.

Following his graduation from Columbia University School of Dental and Oral Surgery, Dr. Kim provided general dental care at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., as a Captain and dental officer. He completed an OMS residency at Walter Reed, and then served as the assistant chief of OMS at Moncrief Army Community Hospital at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Afterward, he served as chief of OMS at the 121st Combat Support Hospital in South Korea. He retired from active duty in 2013 and went into private practice.

With locations in Puyallup and Tacoma, Oral & Facial Surgery Centers of Washington has two board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons, Guillermo E. Chacon, DDS, FACS, and Bryan M. Swanson, DDS, who are known for exceptional patient care and clinical excellence. They provide a full scope of OMS procedures from dental implants to extractions, bone grafting, clef-lip-and-palate treatment and more.

Dr. Chacon and Dr. Swanson treat both adult and pediatric patients and have a strong, patient-centered philosophy. They aim to provide the best, individualized care for each person, so that each patient not only feels heard and cared for, but also receives the best medical care that the OMS field has to offer. Both offices hold the title of Nobel Biocare All-on-4® Certified Centers of Excellence, a distinction that is held by only five offices in Western Washington. In addition, Dr. Chacon was one of the first doctors in the country to utilize Yomi® Robot-Assisted Dental Surgery, the first and only robot-assisted technology for dental surgery, according to the manufacturer Neocis.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 26 states. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.

