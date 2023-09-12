IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, September 12 2023 18:00

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on September 8th 2023.

In its notification, Black Rock, Inc. has notified, that following a disposal of IBA shares with voting rights and an acquisition of equivalent financial instruments, its total holding in IBA SA has decreased and its participation in IBA shares with voting rights has crossed downwards the 1% threshold.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 31/08/2023

Threshold crossed (in %) : 1%

Denominator : 40.595.290

Notified details: (extract of the received notification form

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Please see the full chain of control in "Chain of Control" tab.

Additional information

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going below 1%. Additionally, voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. went below 1%.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,800 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

Valérie Van Impe

Paralegal

+32479267809

legal@iba-group.com

