IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION





(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, January 21, 2026 06:00 PM

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on January 13, 2026.

In its notification, Vallgesa Limited indicated that following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights, Vallcara Limited, a controlled undertaking of Vallgesa Limited, exceeded the 5% threshold on 28/11/2025.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

A parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name Address (for legal entities) Vallcara Limited (owned 100% by Vallgesa Limited) T6-F09 Tigne Point Sliema TP01, Malta Vallgesa Limited T6-F09 Tigne Point Sliema TP01, Malta

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 11-28-2025

11-28-2025 Threshold crossed (in %) : 5%

5% Denominator : 40.514.619

40.514.619 Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked

to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Vallgesa Limited 0 0 0 0,00% 0,00% Vallcara Limited 100% owned by



Vallgesa Limited 1,621,565 2,040,541 0 5.04% 0,00% Subtotal 1,621,565 2,040,541 0 5.04% 0,00% TOTAL 2,040,541 0 5.04% 0,00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%









TOTAL (A & B)



# of voting rights



% of voting rights 2,040,541 5.04%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Vallcara Limited is 100% held by Vallgesa Limited. Vallgesa Limited is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

Vallcara Limited has reached the 5% notification threshold due to acquisition of shares.





About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered to be one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

Elena De Landy

Paralegal: Corporate Affairs and Insurance

legal@iba-group.com

Attachment