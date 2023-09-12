Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2023 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2023 totaled $142.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $69.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $73.4 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of August 31, 2023 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 20,066 Global Discovery 1,458 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,644 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,284 Global Equity Team Global Equity 398 Non-U.S. Growth 13,193 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,057 China Post-Venture 167 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,861 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,746 Value Income 11 International Value Team International Value 37,399 International Explorer 209 Global Value Team Global Value 23,598 Select Equity 320 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 877 Credit Team High Income 8,390 Credit Opportunities 196 Floating Rate 49 Developing World Team Developing World 3,426 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,406 Antero Peak Hedge 479 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 47 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 79 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 432 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 142,792 1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds. 2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $58 million.





Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

