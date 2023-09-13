Press release, Helsinki, 13 September 2023 at 10 AM (EEST)



Neuroscience Center in Sweden Orders Nexstim NBS 5 System

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an NBS 5 system order from a new customer in Sweden.

Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) System 5 is CE marked and FDA approved for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. In addition to its diagnostic capability, this specific system includes therapeutic options that allow the system to be used for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain. The customer is acquiring the system to enable future neuroscience projects.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “There has been continued interest towards using our navigated TMS technology in TMS-EEG projects, and we are happy to see our systems in neuroscience use. Nexstim’s technology is a world-leading solution for neuroscience studies, allowing the gathering of highly location-specific data and offering a reliable, precise, and accurate stimulation delivery.”

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

