The ASISA Group trusts Atos with workplace modernization for its more than 6,000 employees

Madrid, 13th September, 2023 - The ASISA Group, the Spanish’ leading healthcare private group, has entrusted Atos with the modernization and management of its digital workplace services, care and support for its entire workforce, including medical professionals, specialists and office staff, geographically distributed throughout Spain and other countries.

The modernization project is part of The ASISA Group´s wider strategic digital transformation plan, the objective of which is to grow and diversify The ASISA Group´s activity, expand its own assistance network, operate in new international markets and reaffirm its social commitment and sustainable development.

Atos, will implement The ASISA Group´s digital transformation, driven by a continuous innovation process aimed at service improvement and evolution, which is evaluated and implemented quarterly. Through the acceleration of incident resolution, productivity gains of nearly 30% are expected. The final objective is to achieve the highest user satisfaction and experience, both in administrative and medical areas, leading to talent retention and commitment of The ASISA Group´s employees. By optimizing operations and eliminating incidents, the project will also improve the quality of care for The ASISA Group´s customers and reduce waiting times, whether for consultations, medical tests, interventions or hospitalizations.

Modern Workplace

The Atos project approach allows strict control of costs and improved service levels, solving up to 85% of incidents remotely to reduce on-site support costs and ensuring innovation in the workplace.

The service will allow the resolution of more than 55% of the contact in the first call, leading to 50% fewer contacts and up to a 40% improvement in talent retention.

The launch of this Modern Workplace initiative will enable Asisa users to collaborate more effectively and provides the flexibility to work from any device, anytime, anywhere — while respecting the security of the company’s data assets and devices.

The Atos solution also includes a Virtual Tech Bar that promotes an exchange of knowledge and experience among users, fostering teamwork and improving the relationship between employees as a source of continuous improvement.

“The project will have a strong positive impact on the daily activity of The ASISA Group´s teams, who will see how their IT experience and productivity improve, both in their internal operations and in management tasks as well as in the care of insured and patients, by reducing waiting times and improving the quality of services,” said José Pereira, Media Director at The ASISA Group.

Device as a service

The contract includes equipment supply, configuration, update and renewal services for a wide variety of devices: desktop computers, laptops and specialized IT equipment within the The ASISA Group hospital system. It also includes equipment in ICUs, radiodiagnosis, medical testing, clinical analysis, and other devices. The project aims to replace 2,500 pieces of equipment in the first 18 months with the latest technology, both in the healthcare environment and in the IT and in the insurance company.

Early warnings

The project encompasses several tools that enable early discovery of potential problems before they occur. The system detects which devices have a higher probability of failure, to proactively and transparently alert users and avoid outages, improving the user experience and satisfaction with the device.

Less waiting times for The Asisa Group´s customers and patients

By optimizing operations and eliminating incidents, the project will improve the quality of care for The ASISA Group´s customers and reduce waiting times, whether for a consultation, a medical test, an operation or hospitalization.

Three service centers

Atos will offer its services from three of its centers, located in Madrid, Valencia and Tenerife. Project management and part of the engineering will be executed in Madrid, while Valencia will handle engineering derived from continuous improvement processes. Atos teams in Tenerife will manage the first-line support service, aimed at resolving incidents on the first contact.

“We are very proud to support The ASISA Group and its teams in their modernization project, which is essential for it to advance on its ambition to continually improve the quality of its services as a company specialized in people care.”, said Leon Gilbert, Senior Vice President Digital Workplace at Atos.

Digital Workplace services are part of the Atos Tech Foundations business line. In March, Atos was positioned as a Leader by Gartner in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS) for the seventh consecutive year. Atos also won Dell’s Partner of the Year award in June, 2023.

####

About ASISA Group

The ASISA Group is the Spanish’ leading healthcare group. Made up of more than 70 companies focused in three main areas (insurance, healthcare and non-healthcare activity) the group is owned by the largest Spanish and European healthcare cooperative, Lavinia S. Coop, with Spanish entirely capital and integrated by near 10,000 doctors.

The Group is led by ASISA, an insurance company founded in 1971 that offers a wide range of insurances, such as health, dental, life, accident, death, pet and travel assistance. The group also manages an extensive healthcare network, the HLA Hospital Group, which brings together 18 hospitals and 35 multi-specialty medical centres offering state-of-the-art treatments. HLA Group is the largest Spanish hospital network owned by an insurance company.

Additionally, the ASISA Group provides an extensive range of healthcare services, such as dental, ophthalmological, hearing, fertility clinics, etc.

Quality, innovation and care are group's foundations for generating value. Our business and operating model is conceived as a non-profit healthcare system, which reinvests dividends in the most innovative technology and professional training for further enhance patient experience and satisfaction.

The ASISA Group employs near 6,000 professionals and leads projects in a dozen countries in Europe, Latin America, Asia, North Africa and the Middle East.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Tech Foundations

Tech Foundations is the Atos Group business line leading in managed services, focusing on hybrid cloud infrastructure, employee experience and technology services, through decarbonized, automated and AI-enabled solutions. Its 52,000 employees advance what matters to the world’s businesses, institutions and communities. It is present in 69 countries, with an annual revenue of € 6 billion.

Press contact

Florence Vayleux – florence.vayleux@atos.net - +33 (0)6 18 46 59 97

Attachment