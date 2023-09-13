TerrAscend to Host 2023 Investor Day on October 13th at The Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host an Investor Day at the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) in Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, October 13, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.

The event will include presentations and panel discussions by Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, Ziad Ghanem, Chief Executive Officer, Keith Stauffer, Chief Financial Officer, Lynn Gefen, Chief Legal Officer, Chantelle Elsner, President Northeast, Mary Turon, President Midwest, and BJ Carretta, Senior Vice President Marketing, who will provide updates on the Company's U.S. operating divisions and discuss its strategy to deliver long-term growth in revenue, profitability and cashflow.

Individuals who are interested in attending the event in-person, please email IR@TerrAscend.com.

A live webcast and an archived replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://ir.terrascend.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the start of the event to download any necessary software that may be needed to view the webcast.

WEBCAST DETAILS Date: Friday, October 13, 2023 Start Time: 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live Webcast/Replay: ‘Investor Relations’ section at www.terrascend.com or click here.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada through TerrAscend Canada Inc. (“TerrAscend”). TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

For more information regarding TerrAscend:

Keith Stauffer

Chief Financial Officer

IR@terrascend.com

855-837-7295