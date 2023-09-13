Intention to elect new Member of the Management Board of Coop Pank

The Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS (the Bank) intends to elect Karel Parve as the new Member of the Management Board of the Bank. According to the plans, the Supervisory Board of the Bank will make the decision on electing the new Member of the Management Board on 25 September 2023 or date close to that date. The date of adoption of the decision will depend on the statutory obligation to notify the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority of the proposed election of the Management Board Member.



The Bank informs about the appointment of a new Management Board Member in a separate announcement on 25 September 2023 or date close to that date.

Karel Pave holds a bachelor's degree in international relations from Bucknell University. Since 2019, he has been working at LHV Bank, where he last managed the private banking unit. He has previously worked at Luminor Bank AS and Swedbank AS.

Additional information:

Kristjan Seema

Head of Marketing and Communications

Phone: +372 5505 253

e-mail: kristjan.seema@cooppank.ee

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 172 400 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The majority shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises 320 stores.



