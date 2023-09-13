Quisitive Completes Large-Scale Dynamics 365 Migration for Manufacturing Industry Leader

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, today announced that it has successfully completed the migration of a global manufacturer of diversified products, from Microsoft Dynamics AX to Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management.



As part of the global digital transformation strategy, the customer needed a partner to lead their migration from an on-premise legacy system to a modern, cloud-based solution. The migration would enable more streamlined operations, improved visibility, and enhanced agility across systems. Quisitive was selected as the partner of choice for this complex and critical project due to the Company’s deep expertise in Dynamics 365, as well as its automated tools for process and code upgrades, coupled with its mastery of Microsoft’s established Sure Step 365 methodology.

The initiative lasted 12 months and represented 1,000 Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O licenses consolidating 700 legal entities and over 200 manufacturing plants. The project also included over 70 integrations to the customer’s existing platforms to ensure a streamlined business process and holistic view of the business. For a project of this scale, Quisitive’s within scope and on-budget delivery enabled a smooth transition on a timeline representative of the Company’s preeminence as an IT solutions provider.

As a result of this project, the customer gained a modern and scalable platform to support their strategic vision for growth and innovation as a factory of the future. With this milestone achieved, the customer will now advance their collaboration with Quisitive, expanding the implementation to a new division that will include an additional 7,000 seats on Dynamics 365 F&O. This next phase will make the customer one of the largest users of Dynamics 365 F&O in the manufacturing industry.

“Quisitive delivers superior value to customers through leading tools and expertise in executing major systems upgrades seamlessly on accelerated timetables,” said CEO Mike Reinhart. “We set holistic digital transformation strategies that advance our customers ahead of their competitors and better position them for future innovation and current end-market capture. Quisitive continues to progress our vision for manufacturing solutions that solve the industry’s most pressing challenges.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

