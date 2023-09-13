Alchip Collaborates With Arteris To Expand ASIC Design Services

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, and Alchip Technologies, Ltd., a top-tier ASIC leader, today announced a collaboration to enhance the delivery of high-performance SoCs with unmatched bandwidth and ease of physical design. This collaboration can deliver highly optimized SoCs across various market segments.



Arteris’ industry-leading interconnect IP solutions, renowned for their efficiency, scalability and configurability, seamlessly integrate with Alchip's advanced semiconductor design and manufacturing platform. Their complementary expertise enhances ASIC capabilities to enable the integration of advanced technologies as physical design and performance become more challenging.

Alchip provides high-performance ASICs noted for their consistent first-time silicon successes.

"Working with Arteris reflects our strategy to provide our customers with a robust best-in-class IP portfolio. It strengthens our ability to deliver industry-leading SoCs,” said Johnny Shen, CEO of Alchip Technologies. “We leverage their network-on-chip interconnect expertise to enhance our silicon design and manufacturing capabilities, enabling us to address the semiconductor industry’s increasingly complex demands."

"Arteris is pleased to collaborate with Alchip, a recognized leader in ASIC design and manufacturing," said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. "Together, we can deliver highly differentiated SoC designs that leverage the full potential of our interconnect IP and SoC integration solutions. This collaboration aligns with our shared commitment to providing customers with high performance, power efficiency and better ROI so they are free to innovate."

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced, including 7nm, 6nm, 5nm and 4nm processes. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D package services, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing experience. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment devices, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661), is a TSMC certified member of Value Chain Alliance and 3DFabric™ Alliance. For more information, visit www.alchip.com.

