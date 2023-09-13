Conduent CX Research Finds Strong CX Fundamentals Are Essential for Maximum Impact in the Retail/eCommerce Consumer Relationship

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, released new research that provides a focused, in-depth view of the state of the customer experience (CX) within the retail/eCommerce vertical. At the center of the research findings, the lynchpin to standout customer experiences is a strong dedication and discipline to CX fundamentals, such as people, training, and robust processes, that layer in advanced technology, and not vice versa. The research, Experience & Loyalty Insights: A Research-Based Review, is a collaboration between Conduent and Execs In The Know.

Key Research Findings from Corporate CX Practitioners

Based on this survey of corporate CX practitioners, the research identified four areas where Retail/eCommerce brands should invest to heighten customer experience:

Self-service capabilities for consumers to achieve quick, efficient resolution of high-volume inquiries

Measurement of customer satisfaction and engagement as an indicator of loyalty

A consistent, empathetic omnichannel customer experience across delivery channels (i.e., email, chat, live, social, etc.)

Standardization of business processes leveraging journey mapping, human-centered design, and industry best practices (e.g., COPC Inc. certification across delivery centers and geographies)

CX Impacts Business

Research shows companies have made progress on the level of customer care provided, but brands still must do better. Customers are seeking out faster, simpler transactions, more consistency across channels, and easier access to live support. For example, 42% of survey respondents said the care provided today is “Better” or “Much Better” than that of three years ago. The good news for Retail/e-Commerce brands is that 62% of their customers think their customer care needs and expectations are generally being met, versus 35% of consumers across all industries.

“Regardless of the industry, companies must understand that delivering exceptional customer experience is essential to developing and maintaining loyal customers and to converting new customers. A key insight from the research is that success starts with the fundamentals of customer service, and the importance of focusing on a strategic roadmap to meet the needs of each consumer rather than the appeal of new technologies,” said Ryan Collins, Vice President of CXM at Conduent. “At the core of excellent customer experience is the focus on people, process and strategic technology, leveraged together to meet expectations today and tomorrow.”

Brands Need to Take Action

The research also identified several specific areas where brands can improve their customer care offering. These included improving access to live support, faster service, and better communication skills among agents and brand representatives with the following:

Advanced Technology : Conduent’s cloud-based technology stack is built on a fully integrated secure platform incorporating conversational AI, sentiment analysis and predictive engagement to improve business outcomes and increase efficiency. Customers can quickly route through automated help, and workforce planning helps brands plan for peaks and valleys in support needs.

: Conduent’s cloud-based technology stack is built on a fully integrated secure platform incorporating conversational AI, sentiment analysis and predictive engagement to improve business outcomes and increase efficiency. Customers can quickly route through automated help, and workforce planning helps brands plan for peaks and valleys in support needs. People : Industry analysts frequently recognize Conduent for resourcing and training quality multi-skilled and multilingual talent who are empowered to empathetically work with customers to address their needs and help strengthen their relationship with brands.

: Industry analysts frequently recognize Conduent for resourcing and training quality multi-skilled and multilingual talent who are empowered to empathetically work with customers to address their needs and help strengthen their relationship with brands. Processes: Conduent helps businesses and agencies elevate their performance by leveraging AI and analytics to automate processes and repetitive tasks, as well as develop insights to improve the customer experience.



By focusing on consumer loyalty, providing meaningful relationships, and aligning staffing, training, and processes with the brand’s cultural identity, customer experience leaders can elevate their business success.

Conduent is a strategic advisor and partner to a broad base of Fortune 100 and government clients with its industry leading customer experience solutions.

