Notice on the Decisions Adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 13 September 2023

We hereby inform you about the decisions adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Medicinos Bankas UAB (office address: Pamėnkalnio 40, Vilnius, company registration number 112027077, VAT number LT120270716) which was held on 13 September 2023 to add new paragraphs to the decision taken under agenda item 6 of the minutes of 29 March 2023 of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Medicinos Bankas UAB for 2023. With the changes made, paragraph 3.5 of the Articles of Association of Medicinos Bankas UAB was changed, stating it as follows: "3.5. The authorized capital of the bank is the sum of the nominal values of all registered shares. The authorized capital of the bank is 19 947 577,5 (nineteen million nine hundred and forty-seven thousand five hundred and seventy-seven euros and fifty cents) Eur. The authorized capital of the bank is divided into 39 895 155 (thirty-nine million eight hundred and ninety-five thousand one hundred and fifty-five) ordinary registered shares. The nominal value of one share is EUR 0.50 (fifty hundredths).". Taking into account the mentioned amendment of paragraph 3.5 of the Articles of Association of Medicinos Bankas UAB, a new version of the Articles of Association of Medicinos Bankas UAB was approved (please see the attached document).

