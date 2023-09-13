New Cohort of EdReports Klawe Fellows Lead the Charge for Quality Instructional Materials Through Local Advocacy

Durham, North Carolina, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdReports , a nonprofit organization that provides free reviews of instructional materials, is proud to announce the newest cohort of Klawe fellows for the 2023–2024 academic year. The eight exceptional educators selected for the fellowship will spend their time developing and executing impact projects that support EdReports' mission to increase the capacity of teachers, administrators, and leaders to seek, identify, and demand high-quality instructional materials.

Since its launch in 2015, EdReports has trained nearly 900 educators to conduct rigorous reviews of instructional materials and has released over 1,000 reviews of math, English language arts, and science curricula. The organization's work has been instrumental in helping educators across the country make informed decisions about the materials they use in their classrooms.

"We are thrilled to welcome this new cohort of Klawe fellows," said Eric Hirsch, EdReports' executive director. "These educators bring incredible experience and ideas which will contribute greatly to the evolving needs of our country’s students. Their dedication to improving the quality of instructional materials and increasing access to those materials for teachers and students is inspiring. We look forward to seeing the impact of their work over the coming year."

Previous Klawe fellows have implemented far-reaching efforts that include professional development improvements for teachers, identifying technology supports within curricula for diverse learners, and exploring cultural relevance within mathematics materials. The impact of their work has been felt by educators and students in their communities across the country.

Jian Liu, an incoming Klawe Fellow and adjunct assistant professor at New York University School of Professional Studies, said: “There’s a critical need for high-quality instructional materials and curriculum to support multilingual learners in mathematics. The lack of comprehensive resources and strategies tailored to their unique language needs is a core problem. During my time as a Fellow, I’m excited to explore solutions such as creating an inclusive curriculum framework that integrates literacy and oracy skills development with mathematics instruction.”

The 2023–24 cohort represents a strong diversity of professional experience in the classroom as well as school and district leadership. Roles include teacher, principal, instructional coach, and district leader with expertise in mathematics, science, English language arts, technology implementation, and supports for multilingual learners.

The Klawe fellowship is named after Dr. Maria Klawe , former president of Harvey Mudd College and a member of EdReports' board of directors. The fellowship is designed to support educators who are committed to improving the quality of instructional materials and increasing access to those materials for all students. Launched in 2019, Klawe Fellow alumni have implemented a range of initiatives to improve the awareness of curriculum in their local communities. In 2022, the inaugural cohort of Klawe Fellows partnered with Kendall Hunt to publish a book, Elevating Educator Voices Through Advocacy , about their advocacy experiences through the fellowship.

The Klawe fellowship is just one of the ways that EdReports is working to improve the quality of instructional materials and increase access to those materials for all students. The organization's work is more important than ever as educators across the country accelerate learning in a post-pandemic world and work to ensure that all students have access to high-quality content that prepares them for graduation, post-secondary success, and beyond.

For more information about EdReports and the Klawe fellowship, visit the organization's website at www.edreports.org .



Meet the 2023–24 EdReports Klawe Fellows:



Jarod Clayton is the Assistant Principal of Culture and Expanded Learning at Lighthouse Community Public Schools (LCPS) in Oakland, CA. Before joining LCPS, he was a math and science Instructional Coach and Grade Level Administrator at Caliber Public Schools in Vallejo, CA. He spent six years in various roles at Spring ISD in Houston, Texas before relocating to California. He is a graduate of Southern University, American University, and Rice University. He is a strong advocate for equitable education and believes that all students can learn and need holistic support. In his spare time, he loves being an uncle and a plant dad.





Natalie Franzi Dougherty is a dedicated district-level administrator who passionately supports teachers and principals in curriculum and technology implementation, with a strong focus on research-based instruction that nurtures both academic and social-emotional development in students. Her teaching background spans middle school reading and special education in inclusive elementary settings. Natalie provides professional development through Riposte Consulting LLC, drawing upon her roles as a Google Certified Trainer and Student Achievement Partners Core Advocate to empower educators with tools and strategies for standards implementation and data analysis. Additionally, she serves as a mentor through the NJPSA Leader2Leader program, where she guides emerging educational leaders to reach their full potential. Natalie was named a 2016 ASCD Emerging Leader, currently serves as past president of NJASCD, and has volunteered with Special Olympics New Jersey for over 15 years. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees from The College of New Jersey and a master's from Caldwell University.





Dr. Clyde Griffith has spent the past 12 years as an educator in the state of New Jersey. Currently, he serves as the Supervisor of Science K–12 in Plainfield, NJ. Prior to becoming an administrator, he served as an instructor in biology, anatomy, and physiology, and worked to impact equity in science education as a Wipro Science fellow through Montclair State University. Dr. Griffith came to the teaching profession from the medical field, and as an instructional leader in Perth Amboy Public Schools, he was instrumental in creating the Health Sciences Academy, containing tracks in medicine and sports medicine. With experience as an EdReports reviewer, Dr. Griffith welcomes the opportunity to expand his knowledge and experience to further advance science education as a Klawe Fellow. He holds a B.S. in Biology from Montclair State University, a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Georgian Court University, and a Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from NY College of Podiatric Medicine.





Hallie Hundemer-Booth was named the 2022 Kentucky Middle School Teacher of the Year, earned the 2021 Greater Cincinnati Outstanding STEM teaching award, and is currently teaching 8th grade science at Ballyshannon Middle School in Boone County, KY. She is the Regional Science Lead for the Northern Kentucky Cooperative Educational Services, serves on the advisory boards of Authentic Education Matters, and is a member of the Literacy Design Collaborative module design group. Hallie has spent 26 years in education in many roles, including instructional coach, assistant principal, principal, and Regional Science Lead for the Kentucky Department of Education. She has served as a board member of the Kentucky Science Teachers Association and a trainer/mentor for the Thurgood Marshall Foundation teacher institute, has presented at several National Southern Regional Education Board conferences, and is a trained Common Core Advocate. Hallie holds a B.A. in Criminal Justice Law Enforcement and another in Elementary Education, a Master’s in Special Education, an Endorsement in K–9 Science Education, and a Rank 1 in Leadership from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. She lives in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky with her husband, Jim, and their dog, Leta, and enjoys being a grandmother to Ellie and Trinity.





Jian Liu (刘健) is an accomplished Training Specialist in the Office of Contracting at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, recognized for his prowess in designing impactful training programs and serving as the principal instructor for acquisition and contract professionals. Formerly, he was Associate in Bilingual Education at the New York State Education Department, where he led diverse initiatives benefiting the English language learners’ (ELL) and multilingual learners’ (MLL) communities. As an Assessment Manager at the NYC Department of Education, Jian spearheaded prominent projects involving assessments for public schools, including the Specialized High School Admissions Test. He also holds the role of adjunct Assistant Professor at the New York University School of Professional Studies, imparting his expertise to aspiring educators. Notably, Jian contributes to the Math review team at EdReports and played an integral role in the inaugural MLL Pilot Review Team with EdReports. He graduated with a B.A. in Pure Mathematics from City College of New York, earned an M.A. in Teacher of Mathematics 7–12 from NYU-Steinhardt, and completed his M.S. Ed. in Bilingual Childhood Education from City College. A Math for America 2011 Fellow, Jian's pursuit of excellence led him to achieve an M.S. Ed. in Educational Leadership and Administration from The College of Saint Rose in 2019.

Dr. Myeisha Phillips is the Senior Director of School Transformation, Elementary Math at Partnership for Los Angeles Schools. Her 20+ years in education began as a teacher, and then math coach, teacher leader, professional development provider, and institute director. Through her work with partnership and professional organizations like NBCT, Core Advocate, and America Achieves, she is always immersed in learning, growing, and deepening understanding around curriculum, instruction, assessment, pedagogy, and practice, and the interplay of these with teachers, students, and school leaders. She has a strong passion for math and believes all students can achieve at high levels and that it is up to us as educators to help students know, believe in, and sometimes help unlock their mathematics brilliance. As a member of the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools team from the beginning years of the organization, she brings a wealth of knowledge both internal and external. Myeisha holds bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees from UCLA.

Cassandra (Casey) Squires is a Coordinator of Teaching and Learning for Lakewood City Schools in Lakewood, OH. She supports the secondary schools in the district, working with teachers in math, science, social studies, English language arts, world language, STEM and West Shore Career Tech. Casey helps principals and teachers with their work with students by facilitating collaborative conversations around high-quality core instruction and assessment materials, supporting professional learning opportunities for staff, and data-based decision-making at the building and district levels to actualize the goals of the district. She is a passionate educator who gets excited about all things education, believing that we need to consider the whole child as we look at instruction and materials. Casey has been a math reviewer with EdReports since 2016. She is an avid reader, artist, and loves to travel and camp with her family. Casey holds a B.S.E. in Secondary Mathematics from Millersville University and a M.Ed. in Educational Administration from Cleveland State University. She was a high school mathematics teacher and instructional coach prior to her current role.



Ron Studley is an elementary instructional coach for Anchor Bay Schools in New Baltimore, MI, working with teachers to help provide the best educational experience for students at Ashley Elementary School. Prior to this role, he taught fifth grade, was a Math and Language Arts District Coach, a Literacy Specialist, and was recognized as the district's elementary teacher of the year. He and his wife, Andrea, have an amazing son named Declan. In addition to hanging out with their labradoodles, Ron enjoys watching Michigan sports and coaching high school baseball. Ron has been a math reviewer and facilitator for EdReports and looks forward to helping effect change in education and focusing on quality educational materials for all students as a Klawe Fellow. He received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan and a Master of Arts from Wayne State University.



