More than Half of Canadian Companies Use Generative AI

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than half of Canadian companies use generative artificial intelligence (AI) for various functions and employees are becoming concerned it may make their job obsolete, according to a recent survey from The Harris Poll commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.



Of the 56% of companies that say they use generative AI, 40% use it for processing data on customers, operations and employees, 19% use it to create content, 18% to operate chatbots and 16% to manage customer service questions.

Most employers believe generative AI will have a positive impact, with the most common reasons being it makes processes more efficient (85%), frees up employee time (85%) and enhances customer service (79%).

Moreover, companies think generative AI will create many additional benefits, such as allowing employees to focus on more complex and creative tasks thereby increasing efficiency (49%), enhancing creativity by helping employees generate new ideas and concepts (37%), improving decision-making by providing employees with vast analyzed data and insights (37%) and improving workforce management by predicting workforce needs and optimizing resources accordingly (33%).

Companies also believe generative AI can help with labour shortages, with most saying it will have a positive impact on reducing the shrinking workforce (71%) and closing the skills gap (76%).

But while employers have a generally positive view of generative AI in the workplace, 74% of both employed and unemployed job seekers say employees are becoming concerned it may replace them and 61% are concerned it may lead to fewer job opportunities. It is important to note, however, that a large majority of companies (79%), believe generative AI will never replace the need for actual employees at their company.

Employers aren’t just using generative AI for everyday workplace functions, they are also using it in the hiring process. Most hiring decision-makers say generative AI will have a positive impact on analyzing resumes and cover letters (78%), predicting job performance (75%) and performing facial analysis in interviews to evaluate a candidate’s engagement (68%).

Employers also approve of job applicants using generative AI to help in their job search, such as to create mock interview questions (70%), help draft resumes and cover letters (66%), create work samples (64%) and write initial and follow-up emails (62%).

Indeed, job applicants have been embracing generative AI to assist in their job search and interview processes. Interestingly though, there is a large generational gap when it comes to what job seekers think are the appropriate uses for generative AI.

For example, Millennials are more likely to believe it is appropriate to use generative AI to help draft resumes and cover letters compared to baby boomers/seniors (74% vs. 50%). Millennials are also much more likely than boomers to believe it is appropriate to use generative AI to create mock interview questions (79% vs. 62%), create work samples (73% vs. 40%), write initial and follow-up communications (70% vs. 39%) and help complete online assessments (69% vs. 35%).

“Generative AI is an incredibly powerful and intriguing tool that will revolutionize so many facets of the workforce,” Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller said. “However, with any new endeavor, especially with one as advanced as this technology, it’s wise to be cautious when exploring its capabilities.”

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between June 8 and June 22, 2023, among 507 Canadian hiring decision-makers (defined as adults ages 18+ in Canada who are employed full-time or self-employed, work at companies with more than one employee, and have full/significant involvement in hiring decisions at their company). Data were weighted where necessary by company size to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 4.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

The Job Seeker Survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 13 and June 26, 2023, among 507 adults ages 18 and older who are employed or not employed but looking for work and looking for a new job. Data are weighted where necessary by age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, education, marital status, household size, household income and propensity to be online, to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 5.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Ana Curic at (613) 858-2622 or email Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 586,000 people globally in 2021 and 10 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com/CA.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45f0733b-6818-44a5-903a-139e73b99659