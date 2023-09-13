Oliveda International, Inc. Announces Launch of OliveMush Coffee Replacement Based on Hydroxytyrosol

Santa Monica, CA, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced the launch of the world's first coffee replacement based on the bioactive ingredient hydroxytyrosol and olive leaf, which will now be presented on September 15-16 by the Company’s subsidiary, Olive Tree People, in Los Angeles.

Olive Tree People is the pioneer and the world leading waterless olive tree beauty company with a wide range of products from olive tree sound bath, 24/7 in real time, the brands Oliveda and LA Dope, right up to the new star under the Olive Tree People umbrella, the OliveMush.

Inspired by our wild growing 400-year-old mountain olive trees, a multitude of different mushrooms grow beneath them, which naturally act in synergy with the ground leaves of our ecologically certified mountain olive trees.

OliveMush was created in spring 2023 by Oliveda founder, Thomas Lommel, who has already popularized the world's first Olive Matcha, also based on his ground olive leaves. The mode of action goes far beyond the effectiveness of the individual components, especially the magical hydroxytyrosol in synergy with the mushrooms based on the Olive Tree Therapy, which Thomas developed in his legendary olive treehouse in 2001.

Sixty-seven percent of global consumers pay particular attention to what they eat and drink. Triggered by undesirable side effects of coffee, such as anxiety, shakiness, dehydration, insomnia, headaches, dizziness, restlessness, and increased heart rate, studies confirm that the coffee replacement market is one of the fastest growing industries, with up to 73 billion cups projected to be consumer each year.

With 0% caffeine, OliveMush is a coffee replacement and magical superfood at the same time. It promotes immune support, focus, concentration, energy, good sleep, and wellbeing, which can be incorporated into a variety of drinks, including Oliveccino, Olive Mushiato, Frappumush, and Iced Mushiato.

From Tree to Beauty, your new morning ritual with organic olive leaf, hydroxytyrosol, mushroom blend with olive leaf, hydroxytyrosol, oleuropein, lion’s mane, red reishi, cordyceps, organic cacao, cinnamon, cardamon, ginger, turmeric, cloves, nutmeg, black pepper, and chili.

The teachings or blessings we receive from trees are always what we need at that specific point in time and are delivered in a way that we can understand them – always in a multidimensional framework that allows us to expand our awareness through interaction.

We at Olive Tree People protect feral mountain olive trees by purchasing large estates, cultivating trees, and eco-certifying them. These wild mountain olive trees then provide the world’s unique “Holistic Beauty Molecule” and elixir hydroxytyrosol, which perfectly protects our cells from the inside out and from the outside in (ESFA studies) and allows the trees to live up to 4,000 years.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is the leading olive tree beauty company and the pioneer in Waterless Skincare. The company also has developed a worldwide unique olive tree frequency technology to reconnect people with their own nature. Through the subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., the company owns the brands Oliveda, LA Dope, Olive Re:connected, and OliveMush. In the legendary olive treehouse Oliveda Founder Thomas Lommel developed his very first product in his first olive grove in 2001. Years before, he had successfully treated himself with the power of the olive trees and developed an elixir for internal use from the olive leaves. After more and more people had confirmed its incredible effectiveness, Thomas developed in his treehouse the Olive Tree Therapy - as a Mediterranean to Ayurveda later confirmed by conventional medicine. He was convinced that what is best for the inside must also be best for the outside, our largest organ, the skin. He started studying the composition of skincare and learned that almost all creams and serums are based on up to 70% distilled water. The idea was born: to replace this 70% water component with the beauty elixir of the olive leaf. This is not olive oil but rather an olive leaf elixir, which is up to 3,000-times more concentrated, the effectiveness of which protects our cells just as perfectly as that of the olive tree and allows it to live up to 4,000 years - with the highest vitality. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.