“Best of 2024” Vehicles Recognized by North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™

DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty-five vehicles were heralded today as the “Best of 2024” by the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (NACTOY) Awards organization. The list, which emerged from a preliminary field of 52 eligible vehicles, was announced during the kickoff press conference of the Detroit Auto Show at the Huntington Place convention center in Detroit.



Over the last 30 years, NACTOY has honored excellence in innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, user experience, driver satisfaction and value. Vehicles are evaluated by 50 respected automotive journalists who write for a wide variety of print, online and broadcast media across the U.S. and Canada; the awards are highly coveted in the automotive industry and the longest-running new-vehicle awards not associated with a single publication.

“The value of these awards is in the expertise and diverse perspectives of our jurors,” said NACTOY president Jeff Gilbert. “We all evaluate vehicles in a different way. In the end, we come to a consensus. The vehicles on this list are worthy of further evaluation, and we look forward to spending more time driving them, learning more about them and comparing them with the competition.”

Each NACTOY juror has their own method for evaluating the Best of 2024 vehicles, and in October many of the 50 jurors will convene in Michigan for an annual comparison drive. After they complete their individual and collective evaluations, they will cast votes to determine the three finalist vehicles in each category. These finalists will be announced in Los Angeles on November 16, and winners will be announced at a special event in metro Detroit on January 4, 2024.

2024 North American Car of the Year Candidates 2024 North American Truck of the Year Candidates 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Candidates BMW 5 Series

BMW i5*

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Ford Mustang

Honda Accord

Hyundai Ioniq 6*

Subaru Impreza

Toyota Crown

Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota Prius/Prius Prime Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Silverado EV*

Ford Ranger

Ford Super Duty

GMC Canyon Chevrolet Blazer EV*

Chevrolet Equinox EV*

Dodge Hornet

Genesis Electrified GV70*

Honda Pilot

Hyundai Kona

Kia EV9*

Mazda CX90

Toyota Grand Highlander

Volvo EX30*

* Indicates electric vehicle

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, TRUCK, AND UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR™

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction, user experience and value. The organization gives out three awards. They are: “North American Car of the Year™,” “North American Truck of the Year™” and “North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™.” The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

