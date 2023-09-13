Bilia AB publishes a prospectus and applies for admission to trading on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm

Bilia AB (“Bilia”) issued SEK 800 million senior unsecured bonds on 26 June 2023 (the “Bonds”). In accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds, Bilia intends to apply for admission to trading of the Bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm's corporate bond list. In connection with the application for admission to trading of the Bonds, Bilia has prepared a prospectus which today, on 13 September 2023, has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The prospectus is available on Bilia’s website (www.bilia.com) and will also be published on Finansinspektionen’s website (www.fi.se).

The first day of trading of the Bonds is expected to occur on or around 14 September 2023.

Gothenburg, 13 September 2023

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on September 13, 2023, at 16:00 CEST.

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Mini, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover, XPENG, Renault, Dacia and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Nissan and Renault and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.





