Winnebago Industries to Showcase Latest Winnebago, Grand Design and Newmar Innovations at ‘America’s Largest RV Show’ in Hershey, PA

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, is showcasing its innovative lineup of new models from signature RV brands, Winnebago, Grand Design RV and Newmar at ‘America’s Largest RV Show’ in Hershey, Pa., Sept. 13-17, 2023. Winnebago Industries will display more than 165 new models across its three leading brands, demonstrating the latest features and floorplans that connect consumers more closely to the outdoors and enhance the many benefits of RV ownership.



“Superior quality, innovation and service unify our Winnebago, Grand Design, and Newmar brands,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO, Michael Happe. “And while each brand has its own unique legacy, all are united in the pursuit to help consumers explore the outdoors and enable extraordinary experiences as they travel, live, work and play. Our team is excited to showcase a range of innovative products at Hershey as we encourage all consumers, including new buyers and experienced owners, to enjoy outdoor adventures with our RVs.”

Winnebago

The Winnebago brand is one of the most trusted recreational vehicle and outdoor brands, delivering innovation and outstanding quality for decades across a full range of RVs from travel trailers to camper vans to Class A motorhomes. At the Hershey show, with 96 units on display, the brand will showcase several recent innovations including debuting its first conventional-class travel trailer, the Access, which features thoughtfully-designed floor plans, clean and contemporary European styling and ample storage, and its newly enhanced Solis Pocket camper van floorplan.

The Access travel trailer has a starting price point that makes the towable best-in-class for quality and value. It features a collection of premium offerings unlike any other travel trailer in its class, such as a fully enclosed and heated underbelly and a 2-inch accessory receiver hitch for greater hauling versatility. The Access sleeps up to eight people and is durable, easy to tow, and features a collection of eight premium amenities as standard, including WiFi connection, 12v water tank pad heaters, and a factory-supplied 200W solar panel.

The enhanced Solis Pocket 36B floorplan improves the camper van’s living environment, and features a new versatile, multi-functional dinette and rear wet bath, which is rare for a compact van. The new floorplan comes with an option to add an energy performance solution developed in partnership with EcoFlow®. The system includes an exclusive 5-in-1 power management controller that consolidates five essential power components into one compact hub that optimizes energy performance. The Solis Pocket 36B is the first and only RV on the market to feature the exclusive 5-in-1 power management controller, and Winnebago is the only RV manufacturer that can offer it.

Grand Design RV

Grand Design is a perennial leader in quality and customer satisfaction for travel trailers, fifth wheels, and toy haulers that package industry-best features, functionality, and design into each unique product. At the Hershey show, Grand Design will showcase new products and features across its brands, including standardized equipment enhancements, such as TravlFi Ready Internet, now standard on Reflection, Solitude and Momentum, and ABS, now standard on Reflection, Solitude, Momentum and Imagine. TPMS is included on Solitude and Momentum.

New 2024 Solitude models will be shown with an optional new lithium-ion battery and solar power solution. With 800 Amp hours of lithium battery power, 1,320 watts of solar panels on the roof, dual inverters, truck charging capabilities, and True® battery monitoring, this level of boondocking off-grid freedom is one of the best in the RV industry — and it is factory installed and conveniently accessible through front pass-through storage.





models will be shown with an optional new lithium-ion battery and solar power solution. With 800 Amp hours of lithium battery power, 1,320 watts of solar panels on the roof, dual inverters, truck charging capabilities, and True® battery monitoring, this level of boondocking off-grid freedom is one of the best in the RV industry — and it is factory installed and conveniently accessible through front pass-through storage. Several new Momentum floorplans will be introduced, as well as new, consumer-centric standard features, such as repositioning refrigerators to allow improved access when slides are closed, diffused wall lights in the garage for improved visibility, and sliding dresser tops for improved functionality of existing storage.





floorplans will be introduced, as well as new, consumer-centric standard features, such as repositioning refrigerators to allow improved access when slides are closed, diffused wall lights in the garage for improved visibility, and sliding dresser tops for improved functionality of existing storage. Reflection will debut its new 100 Series fifth wheel option for consumers looking for shorter floor plans. New standard options to be introduced include flush floor galley slides and upgraded “Chef Collection” Oven from Furrion in Standard Reflection 5 th Wheels to provide a more comfortable environment for cooking; redesigned fiberglass front cap and drop frame storage compartments on travel trailers; flush mount lighting for all Standard Reflection 5 th Wheels and all Reflection Travel Trailers; and pet friendly features such as pull-out dog bowl drawers, “Leash Hitch”, “Screen Defender” (entry door), and minimal carpet throughout the interior.





will debut its new fifth wheel option for consumers looking for shorter floor plans. New standard options to be introduced include flush floor galley slides and upgraded “Chef Collection” Oven from Furrion in Standard Reflection 5 Wheels to provide a more comfortable environment for cooking; redesigned fiberglass front cap and drop frame storage compartments on travel trailers; flush mount lighting for all Standard Reflection 5 Wheels and all Reflection Travel Trailers; and pet friendly features such as pull-out dog bowl drawers, “Leash Hitch”, “Screen Defender” (entry door), and minimal carpet throughout the interior. New lighting upgrades across the Imagine series will be highlighted, including new pass-thru LED lighting controlled by pressure switches mounted on baggage doors, new dimmable interior LED batten strip lighting, and wall-mounted motion sensor night lights.



Newmar

Newmar is proud to continue a half-century tradition of building luxury motor coaches with superior craftsmanship and unsurpassed quality. Known for personalized customer service and attention to every precise detail, Newmar will showcase 2024 models with new finishes and features, including Class A diesel and gas offerings, as well as new Super C models, the Supreme Aire and Super Star, with both super C models featuring a new dash design and Detroit Assurance safety system.

The number one selling Class A diesel on the market, the Dutch Star, will highlight new floorplans with a full pass-through storage compartment. Attendees can experience the 2024 models, which now include a third air conditioning unit standard on 40’ models.





will highlight new floorplans with a full pass-through storage compartment. Attendees can experience the 2024 models, which now include a third air conditioning unit standard on 40’ models. New front and rear caps and redesigned dash on the luxurious London Aire will be exhibited at the show. Several new features will be on display, including new furniture styling, new slide out fascia design, new feature ceiling, new cabinet door styling and door, and drawer hardware. Brand new exterior graphics will also be available.





will be exhibited at the show. Several new features will be on display, including new furniture styling, new slide out fascia design, new feature ceiling, new cabinet door styling and door, and drawer hardware. Brand new exterior graphics will also be available. The Ventana diesel motorcoach will highlight redesigned front and rear caps, a dash with a completely fresh look, newly redesigned interior fascia, furniture styling, ceiling feature, cabinet hardware, and new headboard. Four floor plans will be on display, including two new ones.





diesel motorcoach will highlight redesigned front and rear caps, a dash with a completely fresh look, newly redesigned interior fascia, furniture styling, ceiling feature, cabinet hardware, and new headboard. Four floor plans will be on display, including two new ones. The Kountry Star will display the new 3418 floorplan with its new optional drown-down bunk over the driver and passenger seats.



Learn more about these products and others featured at the Hershey RV Show on the Winnebago , Grand Design RV and Newmar websites.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan media@winnebagoind.com