Biopharma Buffer Market Size to Hit $5.95 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.1% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Biopharma Buffer Market, By Type (Pre-formulated Buffers, Customized Buffers, Concentrated Buffers, Others), By Application (Cell Culture, Purification, Formulation), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes), By Buffer Component (Amino Acids, Acetic Acid, Phosphate, Histidine, Others), By Buffer Preparation (Liquid, Powder), By Material Form (Dry, Liquid): Global Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecasts (2023 - 2030).”According to the report, the global Biopharma Buffer industry was estimated at $3.44 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to hit $5.95 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030.



Biopharma buffers is a very important ingredients used in various biopharmaceutical processes, such as protein purification, cell culture, and formulation. These buffers are used to maintain the osmolarity, pH, and ionic strength of solutions during bioprocessing. The biopharmaceutical sector is witnessing significant growth on the account of growing demand for biologics, such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and gene therapies. Hence, growth of biopharmaceutical sector is directly driving the demand for biopharma buffers.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Biopharma Buffer Market:

The biopharma buffer market is witnessing consolidation since bigger companies are acquiring smaller ones in order to expand their product portfolios and their geographical presence. For instance, in October 2021, Aceto, a provider of specialty materials, announced its acquisition of A&C Bio Buffer, a good manufacturing practices (GMP) manufacturer of custom buffer and chemical blend products used in the manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug products. At A&C Bio Buffer’s ISO 9001:2015-certified facility in Limerick, Ireland, the company manufactures more than 50 products, including biological buffers, process solutions, cleaning solutions, and water for injection.

Biopharma Buffer Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2030 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.44 billion Market Size in 2030 $5.95 billion CAGR 7.1% No. of Pages in Report 158 Segments covered By Type, By Application, By End User, By Buffer Component, By Buffer Preparation, By Material Form Growth Drivers • Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals



• Growing adoption of single-use technologies



• Increasing investments in the biopharmaceutical industry



• Technological advancements



Restraints & Challenges • High cost of biopharma buffer development



• Stringent regulatory requirements



• Limited availability of raw materials

Key Developments

In 2021, Kaneka Corporation introduced a new line of animal-free caprylic acid-based buffers for use in protein A chromatography

In 2021, Sartorius AG has introuced a new online gas analyzer for monitoring dissolved gases in biopharmaceutical processes, which can be used to optimize buffer preparation

In April 2023, Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, a subsidiary of diversified Japanese multinational company Asahi Kasei, and GeminiBio have entered into a strategic partnership to advance the application of inline buffer formulation (IBF) in the biopharmaceutical industry

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for biopharmaceuticals due to rising prevalence of chronic disease to foster market growth

Due to growing prevalence of chronic disease there is a high demand for personalized medicince. This in turn demand for biopharmaceuticals, therefore fuelling biopharma buffers market growth. According to the Department of Biotechnology, Chronic or the Non-communicable diseases are on the rise across the globe accounting for 73% of all deaths. In India, non-communicable diseases accounts for 53% of all deaths and 44 % of disability-adjusted life-years lost.

Increasing investment in biopharmaceutical industry to propel market growth

Key players in the market are investment in biopharmaceutical is expected to foster market growth. For instance, in May 2020, 3M announced investment of $146 million dollars to expand its capabilities to further support biotech manufacturing. The new investment will accelerate 3M's development and delivery of vital filtration equipment designed for bioprocessing, biological and small molecule pharmaceutical manufacturing applications, which will enable biotech customers to continue to innovate therapies used for the treatment of conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and certain cancers. Filtration and purification is essential in manufacturing biopharmaceutical drugs.

Market Restrain:

High cost of biopharma buffer development to hinder market growth

The development of biopharma buffers is a complex and costly process as it require specialized equipment and skilled technicians. This refrain smaller companies to enter the market and compete with established players. This factor is expected to hamper the market growth.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing focus on improvement of biomanufacturing process is expected to provide significant market opportunities for key players

Key players in the market are introducing novel product in order to meet the growing demand. For instance, in May 2023, Biotech company GeminiBio partnered with Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America to more efficiently produce buffers for use in drug manufacturing. Buffers are used to maintain the pH of a solution as ingredients are added when formulating medicines. Through the partnership with Asahi Kasei Bioprocess, the companies will combine two buffer management solutions to boost productivity and cost savings.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global biopharma buffer market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to growing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing investment in biopharma sector, and growing technological advancement in biopharma buffer.

On the basis of Type, Pre-formulated Buffers segment is expected to hold a dominant position. They are optimized for fast dissolution and are pre-adjusted to a standard pH.

On the basis of Application, cell culture segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing research and development activities.

On the basis of End User, biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the increasing use of biopharma buffer in drug discovery and development.

On the basis of Buffer Component, phosphate segment is expected to hold a dominant position. It is commonly used in biological research.

On the basis of Buffer Preparation, liquid segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the fact that it is easy to prepare.

On the basis of Material Form, dry segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the fact that they provide long shelf life and stability and are also ideal for low volume use

On the basis of Region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to the presence of well-established biopharmaceutical industry. Also, increasing investment and research &development activities in biopharma sector is further propelling regional market growth.

Key players operating in the global Biopharma Buffer market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Avantor, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sartorius AG, Corning Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Promega Corporation

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Biopharma Buffer Market, By Type: Pre-formulated buffers Customized buffers Concentrated buffers Others

Global Biopharma Buffer Market, By Application: Cell Culture Purification Formulation

Global Biopharma Buffer Market, By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations Academic & Research Institutes

Global Biopharma Buffer Market, By Buffer Component: Amino acids Acetic acid Phosphate Histidine Others

Global Biopharma Buffer Market, By Buffer Preparation: Liquid Powder

Global Biopharma Buffer Market, By Material Form: Dry Liquid

Global Biopharma Buffer Market, By Region : North America

U.S. Canada Europe

Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China Japan Australia India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa





