Poultry Vaccine Market Size to Hit $3,240.2 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 7.9% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Poultry Vaccine Market, By Disease (Bronchitis, Avian Influenza, Newcastle disease, Marek's Disease, and Other Diseases), By Technology (Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAV), Recombinant Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, and Other Technologies): Global Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecasts (2023 - 2030).”According to the report, the global Poultry Vaccine industry was estimated at $1,900.4 million in 2022, and is anticipated to hit $3,240.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030.



Poultry vaccines are made with a specialized formulations intended for administering domesticated birds such as turkeys and chickens in order to offer them protection against different diseases. Poultry vaccines include inactivated or weakened antigens or pathogens that stimulate the immune system of birds without causing illness. It triggers an immune response, which helps the birds develop strong immunity and further reduces risk of disease outbreaks.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Poultry Vaccine Market:

Growing focus on development of vaccines is a major trend in the global poultry vaccine market. Market players, new vaccine companies, and researchers are focused on development and launch of novel vaccines that are safe and effective. For instance, a team of scientists at the Pirbright Institute announced development of a novel method for developing genetically-modified vaccines for protecting against infectious bursal disease, Newcastle disease, and avian influenza.

Poultry Vaccine Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2030 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 $1,900.4 Mn Market Size in 2030 $3,240.2 Mn CAGR 9.2% No. of Pages in Report 170 Segments covered By Disease, By Technology Growth Drivers • Rise in incidence of zoonotic diseases worldwide



•Increasing poultry population around the world Restraints & Challenges

• High cost of poultry vaccines



• Usage of counterfeit medicine

Key Developments

In October 2022, Zoetis announced expansion of its poultry vaccine portfolio through launch of Poulvac Procerta HVT-IBD-ND. The novel vaccine is a recombinant vector vaccines, which offers early protection and enhances protection against Newcastle disease viruses as well as Marek’s infectious bursal.

In April 2022, Elanco, collaborated with Ginkgo Bioworks, and introduced a novel animal healthcare company named BiomEdit for development of drugs, disease-monitoring methods, and nutritional products for livestock.

Market Drivers:

Growing zoonotic disease burden to support the market growth

The rising incidence of zoonotic diseases are impacting several poultry animals around the world. Zoonoses include majority of the newly found infectious diseases and several pre-existing ones. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of zoonotic diseases globally is over 150, and these are transmitted to humans through both domestic and wild animals, out which, 13 diseases cause nearly 2.2 million deaths every year. Thus, rising incidence of zoonotic disease is creating strong demand for poultry vaccines. As a result, the market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the near future.

Increasing poultry population to boost market growth

The poultry population is increasing all over the world, as poultry farming increasingly being adopted. With this rise in poultry population, the risk of zoonotic diseases increases significantly. Due to this, the demand for effective and safe poultry vaccines is on the rise. For instance, as per Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of UN, since 1990, the number chickens around the world has increased more than double. In 2000, the number was 14.38 billion which increased to 25.9 billion in 2019.

Market Restrain:

High cost of vaccine to limit the market growth

The need for poultry vaccines continues to rise around the world. However, the cost associated with vaccination, and development of these vaccines have increased with time, due to indirect costs of vaccine production. This includes personnel costs to place orders, insurance against loss of the vaccines, inventory, recovery of costs due to shrinkage of inventory, lost opportunity cost, and non-payment. Thus, the high cost linked to vaccination is limiting the adoption of poultry vaccines. This is one of the major factors likely to hamper growth of the global poultry vaccine market in the near future.

Market Opportunities:

Rise in demand for effective and safe poultry vaccines is anticipated to generate major opportunities in the global poultry vaccine market in the coming future. The prevalence of zoonotic and poultry diseases is increasing, due to which the demand for effective and safe vaccines is also on the rise. In December 2022, Hester Biosciences revealed to have entered into an agreement of obtaining indigenous technology for development and commercialization of a poultry vaccine for prevention of low pathogenic avian influenza.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global poultry vaccine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The poultry vaccine market is growing rapidly in response to the rise in demand for effective and safe poultry vaccines around the world to prevent lethal zoonotic diseases.

On the basis of Disease, Bronchitis Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the rise in burden of bronchitis, which is an infectious and highly contagious diseases majorly affecting poultry animals.

On the basis of Technology, Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAV) Segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period and this is attributed to the rise in use of live attenuated vaccine in vaccination programs.

On the basis of Geography, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rise in cases of zoonotic diseases, and increasing initiatives by animal associations and government authorities across the region.

Key players operating in the global poultry vaccine market include Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Zoetis Inc., Venky’s Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco, Hester Biosciences Limited, Ceva Santé Animale, Biovac, and Boehringer Ingelheim among others.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Poultry Vaccine Market, By Disease: Bronchitis Avian Influenza Newcastle disease Marek's Disease Other Diseases

Global Poultry Vaccine Market, By Technology: Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAV) Recombinant Vaccines Inactivated Vaccines Other Technologies

Global Poultry Vaccine Market, By Geography: North America

U.S. Canada Europe

Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China Japan Australia India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa





