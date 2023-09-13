New York, USA, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market to Observe Stunning Growth by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Leading Companies to Watch Out - MediciNova, Mesoblast, Veru, Pluristem, Avalo, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Windtree

The acute respiratory distress syndrome market size shall grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the launch of upcoming therapies and is expected to increase at a significant rate during the study period. In the year 2021, the US contributed approximately USD 772.3 million (65.8%) to the total ARDS market size in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acute respiratory distress syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the acute respiratory distress syndrome market size in the 7MM was found to be ~USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight’s estimates, in 2021, the total incident cases of ARDS were estimated to be 1 million cases in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase by 2032.

cases in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase by 2032. Leading acute respiratory distress syndrome companies such as MediciNova, Edesa Biotech, Light Chain Biosciences, Mesoblast Limited, Veru, APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH, Pluristem Therapeutics, Avalo Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Windtree Therapeutics, Biomarck Pharmaceuticals, Athersys, Healios, Direct Biologics, Biohaven Pharmaceutical, Arch Biopartners, ILTOO Pharma, Cartesian Therapeutics, AVEM HealthCare, Vitti Labs, LLC, GEn1E Lifesciences, MiNK Therapeutics, Longeveron Inc., Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc., Aerogen Pharma Limited, and others are developing novel acute respiratory distress syndrome drugs that can be available in the acute respiratory distress syndrome market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel acute respiratory distress syndrome drugs that can be available in the acute respiratory distress syndrome market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment include MN-166 (ibudilast), EB05 (NI 0101), Remestemcel-L, Sabizabulin (Veru-111), Solnatide (AP301), PLX-PAD, AVTX-002 (CERC-002), Alteplase, Lucinactant (sinapultide), BIO-11006, MultiStem (HLCM051), ExoFlo (DB-001), Zavegepant (BHV-3500), Metablok (LSALT peptide), ILT101 , and others.

and others. In December 2022, EB05 was granted Fast Track designation from the FDA.

EB05 was granted Fast Track designation from the FDA. In July 2022, Direct Biologics initiated the evaluation of the drug in Phase III for COVID-19 moderate-to-severe ARDS.

initiated the evaluation of the drug in Phase III for COVID-19 moderate-to-severe ARDS. In September 2020, the US FDA granted RMAT Designation to MultiStem Cell Therapy for the treatment of ARDS.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major acute respiratory distress syndrome market share @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Overview

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a life-threatening condition that affects the lungs, leading to severe breathing difficulties. It typically arises as a response to an underlying injury or illness, with the most common causes being severe infections, trauma, sepsis, or inhalation of harmful substances. The hallmark symptoms of ARDS include severe shortness of breath, rapid breathing, and low levels of oxygen in the blood, which can manifest as a bluish tint to the lips and skin. Patients often feel extremely fatigued and unable to perform even simple tasks that require physical exertion. Chest pain may also be present due to the strain on the respiratory system.

Diagnosing ARDS typically involves a combination of clinical assessment, chest X-rays, and blood tests. Chest X-rays reveal characteristic “white-out” patterns indicating fluid buildup in the lungs. Blood tests assess oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, helping to confirm the severity of the condition. In some cases, a CT scan may be required to pinpoint the underlying cause. Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for the management of ARDS, which often requires mechanical ventilation and treatment of the underlying condition. ARDS remains a significant challenge in critical care medicine, highlighting the importance of preventative measures and prompt medical attention for related illnesses and injuries.





Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The acute respiratory distress syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acute respiratory distress syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The ARDS market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total ARDS Incident Population

ARDS Severity-specific Cases

Incident Cases of ARDS by Risk Factors

Download the report to understand which factors are driving acute respiratory distress syndrome epidemiology trends @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiological Insights

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market

Acute respiratory distress syndrome is treated with supportive measures such as mechanical ventilation, prevention for stress ulcers and venous thromboembolism, nutritional assistance, and therapy for the underlying damage. Low tidal volume, strong positive end-expiratory pressure, and conservative fluid management may enhance results. It is critical to diagnose and treat any underlying infections with antibiotics that target culture sensitivities. Despite decades of research, therapeutic options for ARDS are limited. The mainstay of management is supportive care with mechanical ventilation. There are few therapies available for ARDS.

Other treatment options for ARDS patients include supplementary oxygen, prone positioning, the use of paralytics, fluid management, and a method known as positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP) to help push fluid out of air sacs. These are used in conjunction with ongoing therapy of the initial sickness or damage. Because persons with ARDS have a lower ability to fight infections in their lungs, they may acquire bacterial pneumonia throughout their illness. Antibiotics are used to treat infections. Additionally, supportive care, such as intravenous fluids or nourishment, may be required.

In ARDS patients, alveolar flooding and pulmonary edema development are significant pathophysiological derangements. Experiment results suggest that 2 agonists can improve sodium transport by activating 2 receptors on alveolar type I and type II cells, hence speeding up the clearance of pulmonary edema. Because alveolar epithelial injury is a major cause of ARDS, accelerating alveolar epithelial healing may aid in the clearance of pulmonary edema and lung injury. Keratinocyte growth factor (KGF) is critical in alveolar epithelial repair, and both animal and human research suggest that KGF may be useful in ARDS patients.

To know more about ARDS treatment, visit @ ARDS Treatment Drugs

Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies and Companies

MN-166 (ibudilast): MediciNova

EB05 (NI 0101): Edesa Biotech/Light Chain Biosciences

Remestemcel-L: Mesoblast Limited

Sabizabulin (Veru-111): Veru

Solnatide (AP301): APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH

PLX-PAD: Pluristem Therapeutics

AVTX-002 (CERC-002): Avalo Therapeutics

Alteplase: Boehringer Ingelheim/Genentech

Lucinactant (sinapultide): Windtree Therapeutics

BIO-11006: Biomarck Pharmaceuticals

MultiStem (HLCM051): Athersys/Healios

ExoFlo (DB-001): Direct Biologics

Zavegepant (BHV-3500): Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Metablok (LSALT peptide): Arch Biopartners

ILT101: ILTOO Pharma

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for ARDS @ Drugs for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the ARDS market are expected to change in the coming years. The ARDS market is predicted to be dominated by high-priced agents such as stem cell treatments and other pipeline candidates with a higher clinical profile. Several molecules are being reviewed and investigated by several pharmaceutical companies in order to strengthen the pipeline and raise the prospect of an effective medication in the near future. Moreover, the increased prevalence of ARDS encourages drug research and development since it is expected to create an ideal environment for innovative products to be profitable. As no drug has been licensed, demand for possible new therapeutics with a superior clinical profile is predicted to be considerable.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the ARDS market. ARDS treatments have always been problematic since the underlying disease mechanism is unknown. The foundation of management is supportive care with mechanical ventilation. The majority of ARDS cases are never diagnosed during a patient’s stay in the critical care unit (ICU). As a result, a delayed diagnosis is possible. Moreover, COVID-19’s impact on the healthcare system, daily living, and psychology. Despite the fact that researchers are focusing on this indication, the majority of developing medications have failed in clinical trials. Thus, these factors may cause a dip in the ARDS market growth in the coming years.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Size in 2021 USD 1.1 Billion Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Companies MediciNova, Edesa Biotech, Light Chain Biosciences, Mesoblast Limited, Veru, APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH, Pluristem Therapeutics, Avalo Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Windtree Therapeutics, Biomarck Pharmaceuticals, Athersys, Healios, Direct Biologics, Biohaven Pharmaceutical, Arch Biopartners, ILTOO Pharma, Cartesian Therapeutics, AVEM HealthCare, Vitti Labs, LLC, GEn1E Lifesciences, MiNK Therapeutics, Longeveron Inc., Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc., Aerogen Pharma Limited, and others Key Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapies MN-166 (ibudilast), EB05 (NI 0101), Remestemcel-L, Sabizabulin (Veru-111), Solnatide (AP301), PLX-PAD, AVTX-002 (CERC-002), Alteplase, Lucinactant (sinapultide), BIO-11006, MultiStem (HLCM051), ExoFlo (DB-001), Zavegepant (BHV-3500), Metablok (LSALT peptide), ILT101, and others

Scope of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about ARDS drugs in development @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Key Insights 2. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 4. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment and Management 7. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Marketed Drugs 10. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Analysis 12. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

