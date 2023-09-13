Camfil Celebrates Clean Air Award Recipients for 2023 by National Air Filtration Association (NAFA)

Riverdale, NJ, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Camfil, a global leader in air filtration solutions, proudly congratulates its customers who have been recognized by the National Air Filtration Association (NAFA) with the Clean Air Award for 2023. This prestigious award is presented to building owners and managers who have significantly improved indoor air quality through enhanced HVAC air filtration systems.

Camfil Celebrates Clean Air Award

The following Camfil customers have been honored:

Centre of Forensic Sciences - Submitted by: Joshua Guthrie, CAFS Camfil Canada

Gay Lee Foods - Submitted by: Joshua Guthrie, CAFS Camfil Canada

London City Centre (Europro) - Submitted by: Jon Holmes, CAFS Camfil Canada

St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center - Submitted by: Kathy Garuccio, CAFS, NCT Camfil USA

Sunridge Mall - Submitted by: Thomas Leary, CAFS Camfil Canada

Terry McConnell | Music City Center - Submitted by: Connor Patton Camfil USA

Camfil's commitment to improving indoor air quality is evident through the recognition of its dedicated customer by NAFA. The company continues to innovate and provide solutions that not only meet but exceed industry standards.

"We are immensely proud of our team members who have been recognized by NAFA. This is a testament to Camfil's dedication to enhancing indoor air quality and our continuous efforts to provide the best solutions to our clients," said Kevin Wood, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Camfil USA, Inc..

For more information about Camfil and its range of air filtration solutions, please visit www.camfil.us.

About NAFA

The National Air Filtration Association (NAFA) is a nonprofit trade association whose members include air filter and component manufacturers, sales and service companies, and HVAC and indoor air quality professionals across the United States and in several foreign countries. NAFA is comprised of individuals and companies engaged in the sale, service, and manufacture of air filtration products.

About Camfil

Camfil is a global leader in the commercial and industrial air filtration industry with 60 years of experience. Camfil solutions protect people, processes, and the environment to benefit human health, increase performance, and reduce and control energy consumption. With offices and factories around the globe, Camfil is dedicated to providing clean air solutions that keep people healthier and enhance their quality of life.

Lynne Laake | Director of Marketing | Camfil USA Inc.

Phone: +1 (513) 324-8346 | Mobile: +1 (513) 324-8346

Lynne.Laake@camfil.com | www.camfil.com



