Egide: Report on the Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 12, 2023 and Announcement of an upward threshold crossing

| Source: EGIDE EGIDE

Bollène Cedex, FRANCE

Press Release

Report on the Extraordinary General Meeting
held on September 12, 2023
and
Announcement of an upward threshold crossing

Bollène, September 13, 2023 – 06 :00pm (CET). Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Mnemo: ALGID), the global specialist in hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, informs its shareholders that the Extraordinary General Meeting met as scheduled on third call on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 10:30 am.

Shareholders present or represented held 3,194,818 shares (i.e., 24.02% out of a total of 13,303,116 shares with voting rights at the date of the Meeting) and 3,203,743 votes (i.e., 23.98% out of a total of 13,359,172 voting rights).

The Extraordinary General Meeting was therefore able to proceed, the 20% quorum required on third call being reached.

The result of the vote on the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting is as follows:

Extraordinary resolutionsVote results
9 – Delegation of authority to the Board to increase the share capital by issuing equity stocks with preferred subscription rightsAdopted by :
  • 2,491,989 in favor
  • 711,754 votes against, abstentions, blank or void
10- Delegation of authority to the Board to increase the capital by issuing debt securities giving access to equity stock to be issued, with preferred subscription rightsAdopted by :
  • 2,261,437 in favor
  • 942,306 votes against, abstentions, blank or void
11 – Delegation of authority to the Board to issue shares or share equivalents without preferred subscription rights for existing shareholdersRejected by :
  • 1,731,754 votes against, abstentions, blank or void
  • 1,471,989 in favor
12 – Delegation of authority to the Board to increase the share capital without shareholders' preferred subscription rights for the benefit of participants in an employee stock ownership plan (PEE).Adopted by :
  • 2,466,489 in favor
  • 737,254 votes against, abstentions, blank or void
13 – Authorization for the Board to grant share subscription or purchase stock options to some or all of the Group's employees and executive officersAdopted by :
  • 2,466,489 in favor
  • 737,254 votes against, abstentions, blank or void
14 – Amendments to the Articles to allow attendance at Shareholders' Meetings by videoconferenceAdopted by :
  • 2,903,881 in favor
  • 299,862 votes against, abstentions, blank or void
17 – Amendments to the Articles to increase the maximum age of the Chairman of the Board of DirectorsAdopted by :
  • 2 649 628 votes in favor
  • 554,115 votes against, abstentions, blank or void
18 – Delegation of authority to the Board to decide on the issue of ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to shares, with suppression of shareholders' preferred subscription rights in favor of categories of beneficiariesRejected by :
  • 1,970,605 votes against, abstentions, blank or void
  • 1,233,138 in favor
19 – Power for formalitiesAdopted by :
  • 2,845,522 in favor
  • 358,221 votes against, abstentions, blank or void

Threshold crossed upwards

The Egide Group also announces that it has been informed by Pléiade Venture that it has exceeded the 5% threshold. Pléiade Venture thus becomes the Group's largest shareholder, with 995,000 shares at September 8, 2023, representing 7.48% of the share capital, and 995,000 voting rights.
______________________________________________________________________________

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Press Release 2023 Half-year results:                         October 26, 2023

CONTACTS

EGIDE –Philippe Bringuier – Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer - +33 4 90 30 35 94 – pbringuier@fr.egide-group.com     

FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle Aprile – Press Relations - +33 1 39 97 61 22 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr  

About EGIDE - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Mnémo : ALGID

Attachment


Tags

#Egide #2023ExtraordinaryGM

Attachments

Egide-Extraordinary-General-Meeting-12-09-2023-results-votes-PR-13092023-EN

Related Links