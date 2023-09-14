Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Non-Executive Director

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has received notice that on September 12, 2023, Mr Johan Holtzhausen, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, had purchased 1,200 depositary interests of the Company representing the same number of common shares of no par value in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP7.95.

Following this transaction, Mr Holtzhausen has an interest in 23,250 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.12% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transaction are set out below.

Change of Name of Nominated Adviser

The Company also announces that its Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker has changed its name to Cavendish Securities plc following completion of its own corporate merger.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Neil McDonald

Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings Tel: +44 20 3100 2000 BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)



Tim Blythe/Megan Ray Tel: +44 207 138 3204 3PPB (Financial PR, North America)

Patrick Chidley

Paul Durham Tel: +1 917 991 7701

Tel: +1 203 940 2538 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM