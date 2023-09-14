Global Aseptic Packaging Market 2023-2028: Sustainable Solutions, Extended Shelf Life - Aseptic Packaging Market's Green Growth Trajectory

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aseptic Packaging Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Aseptic Packaging Market is poised for robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 63.95 billion in 2023 to USD 105.21 billion by 2028. This trend reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.47% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Aseptic packaging is a vital technique that involves packaging products under ultra-high temperature (UHT) conditions, ensuring sterility, and sealing them in a sterile environment. This process prevents viral and bacterial contamination and preserves the quality of packaged contents without the need for preservatives.

Sustainable Packaging and Consumer Preferences Driving Growth

Consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions and extended shelf life has spurred the adoption of aseptic packaging, particularly within the food and beverage industry. As eco-conscious consumers seek products with reduced environmental impact, aseptic packaging offers a viable solution with its recyclable cartons, eco-friendly pouches, and bags. These options cater to consumers who prefer smaller-quantity packaging for convenience and frequent purchases, driving the demand for such products worldwide.

Evolution of Consumer Habits and E-commerce Boosts Market

Changing consumer preferences towards ready-to-eat meals and the growing demand for convenient, high-quality food products have created fertile ground for aseptic packaging's expansion. The rise of e-commerce and online retail, coupled with evolving consumer habits, has led to an increased requirement for efficient and secure packaging solutions. Aseptic packaging provides a means to ensure product safety during transportation and storage, leading to its adoption in various industries.

Health and Environmental Awareness Impacting Market Dynamics

Rising awareness of environmental sustainability and health-consciousness among consumers has prompted companies to adopt sustainable packaging options. Aseptic packaging is being favored due to its ability to align with eco-friendly practices while maintaining product quality. Despite the shift towards more sustainable practices, some companies have encountered challenges related to higher costs associated with sustainable packaging solutions.

Market Dynamics During COVID-19 and Beyond

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a surge in demand for aseptic packaging, driven by panic buying and a shift towards online retail. The need for safe and hygienic packaging of essential food items such as milk, baby food, and vegetables saw significant growth during this period. This trend is expected to continue, with the healthcare industry showing substantial interest in aseptic packaging technology.

Emergence of New Trends and Market Opportunities

The aseptic packaging market is witnessing the growing demand for on-the-go beverages, ready-to-drink coffee, tea, energy drinks, and other functional beverages. These products align with consumers' busy lifestyles and offer practical benefits, leading to opportunities for innovative packaging solutions. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, India, and other emerging markets, is set to experience rapid growth in aseptic packaging, driven by increased consumption and changing consumer habits.

Major players in the Aseptic Packaging market are

Amcor Ltd.

IPI SRL (Coesia Group)

Tetra Pak International SA

Sealed Air Corporation

SIG Combibloc Group

Schott AG

Coveris Holdings SA

DS Smith PLC

Uflex Limited

Elopak AS

BIBP SP ZOO

CDF Corporation

Smurfit Kappa

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Mondi PLC



