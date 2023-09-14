Video Encoders Market Size Share Analysis and Industry Report

Chicago, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Video Encoders Market by Number of Channel (1-Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 8-Channel, 16-Channel, more than 16-Channel), Type (Standalone, Rack-mounted), Application (Broadcasting, Surveillance) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027. A video encoder is an electronic device that transforms an analog video broadcast system into a digital or IP system so that it can be streamed over a network. Technological advancements have revolutionized the telecommunication industry, and the demand for innovative and efficient technologies is growing rapidly.

Video Encoders Market Report Scope :

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 2.3 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2027 USD 3.3 Billion Growth Rate 7.6% Market Size Available for Years 2018–2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Units Value (USD Million/Billion)

Harmonic

Harmonic was established in 1998 and is headquartered in California, US. The company designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions globally. Its products are categorized under seven sections—Encoding, Transcoding & Multiplexing, Playout & Storage, Contribution & Distribution, Multiscreen Delivery, Cloud Media Processing, and Cable Edge Delivery. The company operates its business through two segments: Video and Cable Access. Its Video business segment provides video processing and production and playout solutions and services worldwide to cable operators, satellite, and telecommunications (telco) pay TV service providers. The company’s High Efficiency Video Compression (HEVC) and H.264/AVC codecs fulfill the requirement of UHDR encoding.

Cisco

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in California, US. Cisco is a global provider of networking products and solutions. The company is publicly listed on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange as CSCO. Its core business is designing, manufacturing, and selling Internet Protocol (IP)-based network products and services related to communication technologies and IT industries. The company supplies its products and solutions to customers, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises, in the energy, education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and other sectors. Cisco operates through the Infrastructure Platforms, Service, Applications, Security, and Other Products business segments. The company offers its products and services under different categories: Networking, Software, IoT, Mobility & Wireless, Security, Data Centers, and Others. The company also offers different models of Cisco Digital Media Encoder

156 – Tables

50 – Figures

210 – Pages

Video encoders Market Dynamics

DRIVERS: Use of cloud services to store increasing amounts of data RESTRAINT: Limited capability to deliver 4K streaming and broadcasting services OPPORTUNITIES: Growth in number of mobile-streaming videos CHALLENGES: Capital expenditures due to transition of technology

Rack-Mounted Video Encoders To Account For Largest Share Of Video Encoder Market During Forecast Period

The market for rack-mounted video encoders held the largest share of the video encoder market in 2021. The rack-mounted video encoder market is witnessing significant traction with the growing number of product launches. For instance, Haivision launched the Makito X4 Encoder in 2020, which can be installed as blades within rack-mounted chassis. Also, these video encoders are useful in instances where large installations with analog cameras are required. However, standalone video encoders are cost-efficient and are beneficial in situations where only a few cameras are to be connected.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, VITEC announced its latest broadcast-quality openGear (OG) card encoder, the MGW diamond+ OG, a 4k/multichannel HD, HEVC, H.264, and MPEG-2 encoder with SDI and SMPTE-2110 input in an openGear card format.

In March 2022, Matrox launched the Monarch EDGE 4K/Multi-HD H.264 webcasting and remote production encoder. It can deliver broadcast-quality video resolutions up to 3840x2160 at 60 fps or quad 1920x1080 at 60 fps.

In June 2021, Motorola Solutions announced the release of two MPEG-4 encoder solutions that will dramatically enhance the operational efficiency of distributing HD and standard definition (SD) video for service and content providers.

