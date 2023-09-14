Treasure Global to Report Fiscal Year 2023 Results on September 28, 2023

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGL”, or the “Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, after market close on Thursday, September 28, 2023.



The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast the next morning, Friday, September 29, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Sam Teo, CEO and Michael Chan, CFO.

Event: Treasure Global Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call Date: Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-704-4453 (Toll Free) or +1-201-389-0920 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1634514&tp_key=e0df02540a

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through October 13, 2023, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13741227. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on TGL’s Investor Relations site: https://ir.treasureglobal.co/.

About Treasure Global Inc

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in SEA for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of March 31, 2023, ZCITY had over 2,400,000 registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

