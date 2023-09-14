AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB will organize an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results of the first half-year 2023

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB invites investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join the webinar dedicated to presentation of group's financial results of the first half-year 2023, scheduled on 21st September, 2023 at 14:30 (EEST). The presentation will be held in English.



During the webinar, Nerijus Maknevičius, CEO and Gabrielė Saponaitė, CFO of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB will introduce the group's financial results of the first half-year 2023. After the presentation, attendees will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to submit their questions in the registration form or send them before the start of the webinar to Paulius.Grigoravicius@nasdaq.com.



To join the webinar, please register via the following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xDW4p6JLTQa5sdH-ZfeU2Q

