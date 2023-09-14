GN completes divestment of BelAudição

Continued execution of GN’s capital plan generating net proceeds of DKK ~500m

Today, GN has successfully completed the divestment of BelAudição, Unipessoal Lda (“BelAudição”) to MCH Private Equity, bringing in net proceeds of DKK ~500 million. Following the announcement on June 28, 2023, the buyer has obtained anti-trust clearance and completed financing.

The transaction demonstrates GN’s commitment to its successful strategy of not owning retail and instead focus on being a key supplier to strong independent hearing aid dispensers. Further, the divestment is an important milestone in GN’s capital plan to strengthen the capital structure where proceeds from selected asset disposals amount to DKK 1-2 billion. The divestment of BelAudição contributes DKK ~500 million of that target.

Søren Jelert, GN Group CFO, says: “We are very pleased to finalize the divestment of BelAudição, which is an important step in executing our capital plan while ensuring that BelAudição has strong backing to continue their successful growth journey with GN Hearing as a key supplier.”

