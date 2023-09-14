Rome's Luiss University continues to grow in the international ranking of the Financial Times





Rome's Luiss University welcomed the freshmen of the new academic year with the most positive result ever coming from the recently published ranking of the Financial Times. Luiss University continues its ascent, climbing over twenty positions compared to 2022 to achieve 30th place in the world for the master’s degree in "Management" (it was 53rd in 2022 and 90th in 2019).



In 2023, Rome's Luiss University shows improvement in all the indicators measured by this prestigious international ranking. It is also distinguishing itself for new criteria, such as the role of the Alumni network, sustainability, and projects to preserve the environment and limit the effects of climate change.



«The climb in the Financial Times ranking with the master’s degree in "Management" consolidates the global dimension of our University and demonstrates the commitment of the entire Luiss community - professors, staff, Alumni and partners - to promote the University's values: Internationalization, Innovation and Interdisciplinarity of the academic paths offered. The positioning also reflects the strengthening of guidance and career support activities for students and our unwavering focus on sustainability. Proud of the results achieved, this year we welcome our freshmen once again with the aim of forming a new class of cosmopolitan leaders capable of governing change», said Luiss Rector, Andrea Prencipe.



Further confirmation of the excellent results achieved is the employment rate of its graduates, which has now reached 96% within one year of graduation and rises to 97.1% and 98.2% after three and five years respectively.



The solid link with the job market is a crucial element of the path offered by Luiss, which begins from the first day at the university. Even during the traditional Welcome Ceremony, the new students had the opportunity to hear, in addition to the words of the Rector Andrea Prencipe and of the General Manager Giovanni Lo Storto, the testimonies, among others, of two successful Top Managers such as Maximo Ibarra, CEO of Engineering, and Alessandra Ricci, Luiss Alumna and CEO of SACE.