Carrie Underwood and Fans Help Raise Over $420,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation With Denim & Rhinestones Tour Donation

New York, NY, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is thrilled to announce a significant donation of $420,316 raised by fans of Carrie Underwood who enjoyed the country superstar’s recent 43-city arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. This generous contribution will go directly towards supporting America’s heroes and their families.

Since early in her career, Carrie has designated a portion of ticket sales from her tours to support worthwhile charities and organizations. She continued that tradition by arranging for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for her recent THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR to be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization committed to providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children, and building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Furthermore, the foundation is steadfast in its commitment to eradicating veteran homelessness and assisting victims of significant U.S. disasters.

Frank Siller, the CEO and Chairman of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, had this to say: “We are overjoyed and profoundly grateful for this kind gesture. Carrie’s substantial donation, supported by her loving fans, will directly influence the lives of many of our nation’s heroes and their families. It will offer them not only financial assistance but a beacon of hope and a reminder that their sacrifices are recognized and honored.”

“I’m so proud of the fans that came out to the tour and making this donation possible,” says Underwood. “They have always shown up to support great organizations like Tunnel To Towers, making the world a better place while coming out to see us.”

In an unprecedented move, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation pledges to utilize 100% of this donation towards its cause, forgoing the usual allocation for administrative costs. This means every single dollar of this generous contribution will aid in the provision of mortgage-free homes to families of fallen first responders and Gold Star families, as well as catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Of the announcement made Thursday morning on NBC's TODAY Show, Frank Siller emphasized, “This contribution transcends financial aid; it embodies compassion, unity, and patriotism. We extend our deepest appreciation to Carrie and her wonderful fanbase. Together, they've forged a beacon of light, showcasing the profound impacts of kindness and charity.”

You can join us on our mission to provide forever homes to fallen first responder families across the nation by going to T2T.org and donating just $11 per month.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit T2T.org to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. She ended last year as Billboard’s Top Country Female 2022 and was honored as The Country Star of 2022, her 10th win from the fan-voted People’s Choice Awards. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Carrie has starred in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for 11 consecutive seasons. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, began with sold-out runs in December 2021 and continued with several runs throughout 2022 and 2023, and recently announcing dates for 2024. Her album, Denim & Rhinestones, which she co-produced, is out now, and she completed her 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR in March. Carrie launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE’S COUNTRY, on June 9 and a deluxe edition of Denim & Rhinestones, featuring six new tracks, is out September 22.

For further information, please visit T2T.org.

