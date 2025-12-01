Seventh Annual Tunnel to Towers Foundation Season of Hope Begins

New York, New York, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Season of Hope, the annual Tunnel to Towers holiday tradition supporting America’s Heroes and their families, will deliver 50 forever homes this holiday season.

To launch the seventh annual Season of Hope, Tunnel to Towers is delivering three mortgage-free homes in Florida to families representing each of its programs:

Army Major Ivan Castro - Smart Home Program

Army Staff Sergeant Adam McHugh - Gold Star Family Home Program

Delray Beach Fire Lieutenant Ray Keith - Fallen First Responder Home Program

In a private ceremony, Retired Army Major Ivan Castro cut a ceremonial ribbon outside his home in Orlando, Florida.

Major Castro served for 28 years as an Army Ranger and an elite member of the Army’s Special Forces, also known as the Green Berets. His career included multiple overseas deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, Bosnia, Albania, Kosovo, South and Central America. In 2006, while serving as a First Lieutenant with the 82nd Airborne Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom, he was injured in a mortar attack, resulting in permanent bilateral blindness.

After spending a year recovering from his injuries, Major Castro continued to serve as an active duty soldier, becoming the only blind soldier to serve in Special Forces until his retirement. Tunnel to Towers completed renovations to his Orlando home to make it more accessible and paid off the mortgage.

“Tunnel to Towers has provided me with financial relief, stability, and security…equally important is the emotional and psychological support that comes with a home that will help restore my dignity and reduce my stress,” said Major Castro.

Tunnel to Towers installed smart technology in the master bedroom and the main living area, allowing him to control the lights, thermostat, sound, and security system from an app. A whole-house generator will protect him in the event of an emergency, and accessible storage, smart toilets, and a concrete pad on the side of the house will help Major Castro reclaim his daily independence.

Army Staff Sergeant Adam McHugh - Gold Star Family Home Program

Army Staff Sergeant Adam McHugh enlisted in 2007, following in the footsteps of his father, uncles, and grandparents. During his 16-year military career, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Knowlton Award, among others.

He lost his life on November 24, 2023, to service-connected cancer. He is survived by his wife, Chelsea, and their two children. Tunnel to Towers paid, in full, the mortgage on their home in Cantonment, Florida.

Delray Beach Fire Lieutenant Ray Keith - Fallen First Responder Home Program

Delray Beach Fire Lieutenant Ray Keith joined the department in October 2016. Seven years later, he would lose his life to occupational colon cancer on October 18, 2023, at 31 years old. Lt Keith was certified in hazardous materials, a member of the DBFR Honor Guard, and a leader for the DBFR Explorer Program. He was named the 2022 Firefighter of the Year.

He leaves behind his wife, Amanda, and their three children. Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage on the Keith family’s Royal Palm Beach home.

2025 Season of Hope

The Tunnel to Towers Season of Hope is the Foundation’s annual campaign to deliver the safety and security of a mortgage-free home to America’s Heroes.

From December 1st through Christmas Eve, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will deliver 50 homes in 24 states, covering nearly half the country.

“This holiday, as you gather to celebrate the season, I would like to express my thanks to every person who has joined us on our mission. Thanks to the generosity of America, we will be able to provide 50 life-changing forever homes to 50 families this month,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “It is the goodness of America taking care of the greatness of America, the heroes who are willing to sacrifice everything to keep us safe.”



Thanks to the tremendous support of Americans from every corner of this great country, Tunnel to Towers will deliver over 200 mortgage-free homes this year alone.

For more on the families being supported by Tunnel to Towers this holiday season, visit T2T.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Donate $11 a month, and amplify your impact with a car or land donation.

