Tunnel to Towers Foundation Welcomes Six College Student-Athletes to its NIL Program, the Largest Class Since the Program’s Inception

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation today announced the newest class of its T2T Student-Athlete Advocate Program, welcoming six new students who will endeavor to ensure that young Americans “Never Forget” the sacrifices made by first responders and military members. This meaningful expansion represents commitment from students across the country – including a Southeastern Conference (SEC) school for the first time in the program’s history – to cultivate the Foundation’s mission amongst their peers.

The program, launched in September 2021, empowers college student-athletes to use their Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) platforms for a meaningful cause: growing personal brands while promoting the organization’s mission to honor first responders, military veterans, and their families. To date, 24 student-athletes and young professionals have collaborated with the foundation to participate in the initiative.

The latest group of Student-Athlete Advocates are:

Ella Duffy – Senior Equestrian, University of Georgia

Timothy Grabinski – Junior Swimmer, Liberty University

Neave Bowman – Sophomore Lacrosse Player, Stonehill College

Danielle Williamsen – Sophomore Basketball Player, Marist University

Robert Egan – Junior Golfer, William Paterson University

Mary Kinnane – Senior Volleyball Player, Hartwick College

These six student-athletes constitute the largest group in the program’s 5-year history, each joining the ranks of an elite roster of alumni advocates from across the country representing the Foundation’s mission to do good.

“In the fifth year of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Student-Athlete Advocate Program, we are welcoming our biggest set of students the Foundation has ever had,” said Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller. “These amazing athletes bring their drive and passion from the courts and fields to America’s military and first responder families. This group – each having been born after the events of September 11th, 2001 – is helping to cement the legacy of our fallen heroes in the hearts and minds of the next generation.”

Student-Athlete Advocates are expected to familiarize themselves with the organization’s mission and talking points, participate in T2T events across the country, and engage with T2T followers through content creation on the Foundation’s website and social media channels.

“Becoming part of the program enables me to pour my energy into something much bigger than myself, and there is no better place to do so,” said Ella Duffy, a senior equestrian at the University of Georgia from Marietta, GA. “I want to spread awareness of the sacrifice made by servicemen and women throughout Georgia.”

Next year, when the nation commemorates the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the Student-Athlete Advocates, each of whom have their own personal connection to the mission and service, are committed to ensuring their peers “Never Forget” that day.

“I come from a long line of first responders and as a New York City native, I am aware of the importance of helping the next generation of Americans understand the impact our first responders have on our lives,” said Mary Kinnane, a senior volleyball player at Hartwick College from Rockaway, NY.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For over 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

This year, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is delivering over 200 mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, Gold Star families, and families of first responders who leave behind young children. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness, having already provided over 10,000 of America’s homeless veterans with housing assistance and services.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, Tunnel to Towers carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Donate $11 a month, and amplify your impact with a car or land donation. Visit t2t.org to learn more.

