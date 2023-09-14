Four Jacks Hotel and Casino selects CasinoTrac™ CMS

MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) today announced Four Jacks Hotel & Casino has selected CasinoTrac™ to replace a competitor’s system. The full featured casino management system will be deployed to introduce a new loyalty program, with all promotional capabilities.



Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc., said, “We have been working hard to provide CasinoTrac's value and reliability to our system clients in northern Nevada since 2016; it’s always exciting to add another partner. We are grateful for the opportunity to earn their business.” Hoehne continued, “The Four Jacks team is strong, a knowledgeable operating group – we appreciate their confidence in CasinoTrac and our team.”

Derrick Jack, owner and operator of Four Jacks Hotel and Casino stated, “We are excited to work with CasinoTrac. Launching our first players club will provide additional benefits and a new level of service to our loyal players.”

Four Jacks will be installing CasinoTrac’s CMS, an end-to-end, unified operations and marketing platform to not only consolidate accounting and TITO into a single wire, but also to introduce a first of its kind loyalty program for the property. The CasinoTrac tech stack will drive revenues and profit, through efficient processes and enhancing the Four Jacks brand with their customers.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is operational in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.